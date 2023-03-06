|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Ball
|36
|35.2
|296-721
|.411
|144-383
|102-122
|.836
|838
|23.3
|Rozier
|55
|35.7
|429-1041
|.412
|149-447
|163-200
|.815
|1170
|21.3
|Oubre
|41
|32.4
|300-710
|.423
|91-294
|128-170
|.753
|819
|20.0
|Washington
|61
|33.0
|349-791
|.441
|123-352
|104-139
|.748
|925
|15.2
|Hayward
|40
|31.5
|220-467
|.471
|42-129
|102-126
|.810
|584
|14.6
|Plumlee
|56
|28.5
|265-396
|.669
|0-0
|155-256
|.605
|685
|12.2
|McDaniels
|56
|26.7
|221-494
|.447
|65-202
|88-104
|.846
|595
|10.6
|Smith
|44
|25.3
|150-356
|.421
|18-87
|64-86
|.744
|382
|8.7
|Williams
|35
|17.6
|121-190
|.637
|0-0
|53-72
|.736
|295
|8.4
|Richards
|51
|17.3
|146-241
|.606
|0-0
|100-136
|.735
|392
|7.7
|Maledon
|36
|16.1
|65-157
|.414
|21-63
|49-56
|.875
|200
|5.6
|Martin
|7
|19.1
|14-36
|.389
|3-14
|4-7
|.571
|35
|5.0
|Mykhailiuk
|4
|14.3
|7-18
|.389
|3-9
|1-3
|.333
|18
|4.5
|Bouknight
|26
|13.6
|40-122
|.328
|16-64
|15-22
|.682
|111
|4.3
|McGowens
|30
|14.6
|39-105
|.371
|13-39
|24-32
|.750
|115
|3.8
|Jones
|32
|8.9
|35-66
|.530
|3-12
|10-14
|.714
|83
|2.6
|Thor
|53
|11.5
|49-139
|.353
|16-67
|18-29
|.621
|132
|2.5
|TEAM
|66
|242.3
|2746-6050
|.454
|707-2162
|1180-1574
|.750
|7379
|111.8
|OPPONENTS
|66
|242.3
|2841-5941
|.478
|834-2305
|1265-1597
|.792
|7781
|117.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Ball
|42
|189
|231
|6.4
|304
|8.4
|118
|1
|46
|129
|11
|Rozier
|47
|181
|228
|4.1
|265
|4.8
|100
|0
|60
|120
|13
|Oubre
|58
|163
|221
|5.4
|45
|1.1
|124
|0
|60
|54
|15
|Washington
|61
|232
|293
|4.8
|147
|2.4
|162
|0
|54
|87
|67
|Hayward
|27
|144
|171
|4.3
|150
|3.8
|60
|0
|37
|79
|9
|Plumlee
|187
|354
|541
|9.7
|205
|3.7
|161
|0
|35
|87
|35
|McDaniels
|44
|226
|270
|4.8
|111
|2.0
|158
|0
|66
|80
|29
|Smith
|20
|105
|125
|2.8
|199
|4.5
|97
|0
|62
|63
|20
|Williams
|72
|158
|230
|6.6
|14
|.4
|79
|0
|24
|30
|39
|Richards
|118
|171
|289
|5.7
|23
|.5
|116
|0
|9
|44
|51
|Maledon
|9
|77
|86
|2.4
|86
|2.4
|37
|0
|27
|35
|6
|Martin
|8
|16
|24
|3.4
|11
|1.6
|13
|0
|4
|2
|1
|Mykhailiuk
|1
|2
|3
|.8
|3
|.8
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Bouknight
|5
|46
|51
|2.0
|28
|1.1
|29
|0
|13
|19
|4
|McGowens
|12
|42
|54
|1.8
|27
|.9
|22
|0
|8
|17
|4
|Jones
|21
|39
|60
|1.9
|6
|.2
|38
|0
|8
|11
|12
|Thor
|29
|66
|95
|1.8
|22
|.4
|44
|0
|16
|24
|12
|TEAM
|761
|2211
|2972
|45.0
|1646
|24.9
|1361
|1
|529
|883
|328
|OPPONENTS
|715
|2352
|3067
|46.5
|1737
|26.3
|1354
|0
|445
|944
|390
