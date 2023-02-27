AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Ball3535.6290-712.407138-376102-121.84382023.4
Rozier5135.6401-971.413136-415152-184.826109021.4
Oubre3732.1270-640.42281-265108-149.72572919.7
Washington6032.9346-780.444121-346104-139.74891715.3
Hayward3631.2194-413.47038-11695-117.81252114.5
Plumlee5628.5265-396.6690-0155-256.60568512.2
McDaniels5626.7221-494.44765-20288-104.84659510.6
Smith4025.1138-319.43317-7749-65.7543428.6
Richards4717.3140-229.6110-094-129.7293748.0
Williams3116.3100-155.6450-046-63.7302467.9
Mykhailiuk215.55-13.3852-60-1.000126.0
Maledon3616.165-157.41421-6349-56.8752005.6
Martin719.114-36.3893-144-7.571355.0
Bouknight2613.640-122.32816-6415-22.6821114.3
McGowens2614.736-95.37912-3322-28.7861064.1
Jones288.931-59.5253-1110-14.714752.7
Thor4911.044-122.36115-6118-29.6211212.5
TEAM62242.42600-5713.455668-20491111-1484.7496979112.6
OPPONENTS62242.42675-5582.479800-21851201-1514.7937351118.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Ball421832256.42998.511514612411
Rozier471662134.22474.89505710613
Oubre541361905.1421.11080564713
Washington612242854.81442.41590548467
Hayward271321594.41303.652033678
Plumlee1873545419.72053.71610358735
McDaniels442262704.81112.01580668029
Smith16931092.71744.4890576217
Richards1151562715.822.5108093945
Williams581301886.19.3670222336
Mykhailiuk1121.01.520020
Maledon977862.4862.437027356
Martin816243.4111.6130421
Bouknight546512.0281.129013194
McGowens935441.7271.02107154
Jones2032521.95.23107911
Thor2659851.719.4380122211
TEAM7292066279545.1156025.212831505823311
OPPONENTS6792207288646.5164726.612780411900365

