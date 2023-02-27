|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Ball
|35
|35.6
|290-712
|.407
|138-376
|102-121
|.843
|820
|23.4
|Rozier
|51
|35.6
|401-971
|.413
|136-415
|152-184
|.826
|1090
|21.4
|Oubre
|37
|32.1
|270-640
|.422
|81-265
|108-149
|.725
|729
|19.7
|Washington
|60
|32.9
|346-780
|.444
|121-346
|104-139
|.748
|917
|15.3
|Hayward
|36
|31.2
|194-413
|.470
|38-116
|95-117
|.812
|521
|14.5
|Plumlee
|56
|28.5
|265-396
|.669
|0-0
|155-256
|.605
|685
|12.2
|McDaniels
|56
|26.7
|221-494
|.447
|65-202
|88-104
|.846
|595
|10.6
|Smith
|40
|25.1
|138-319
|.433
|17-77
|49-65
|.754
|342
|8.6
|Richards
|47
|17.3
|140-229
|.611
|0-0
|94-129
|.729
|374
|8.0
|Williams
|31
|16.3
|100-155
|.645
|0-0
|46-63
|.730
|246
|7.9
|Mykhailiuk
|2
|15.5
|5-13
|.385
|2-6
|0-1
|.000
|12
|6.0
|Maledon
|36
|16.1
|65-157
|.414
|21-63
|49-56
|.875
|200
|5.6
|Martin
|7
|19.1
|14-36
|.389
|3-14
|4-7
|.571
|35
|5.0
|Bouknight
|26
|13.6
|40-122
|.328
|16-64
|15-22
|.682
|111
|4.3
|McGowens
|26
|14.7
|36-95
|.379
|12-33
|22-28
|.786
|106
|4.1
|Jones
|28
|8.9
|31-59
|.525
|3-11
|10-14
|.714
|75
|2.7
|Thor
|49
|11.0
|44-122
|.361
|15-61
|18-29
|.621
|121
|2.5
|TEAM
|62
|242.4
|2600-5713
|.455
|668-2049
|1111-1484
|.749
|6979
|112.6
|OPPONENTS
|62
|242.4
|2675-5582
|.479
|800-2185
|1201-1514
|.793
|7351
|118.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Ball
|42
|183
|225
|6.4
|299
|8.5
|115
|1
|46
|124
|11
|Rozier
|47
|166
|213
|4.2
|247
|4.8
|95
|0
|57
|106
|13
|Oubre
|54
|136
|190
|5.1
|42
|1.1
|108
|0
|56
|47
|13
|Washington
|61
|224
|285
|4.8
|144
|2.4
|159
|0
|54
|84
|67
|Hayward
|27
|132
|159
|4.4
|130
|3.6
|52
|0
|33
|67
|8
|Plumlee
|187
|354
|541
|9.7
|205
|3.7
|161
|0
|35
|87
|35
|McDaniels
|44
|226
|270
|4.8
|111
|2.0
|158
|0
|66
|80
|29
|Smith
|16
|93
|109
|2.7
|174
|4.4
|89
|0
|57
|62
|17
|Richards
|115
|156
|271
|5.8
|22
|.5
|108
|0
|9
|39
|45
|Williams
|58
|130
|188
|6.1
|9
|.3
|67
|0
|22
|23
|36
|Mykhailiuk
|1
|1
|2
|1.0
|1
|.5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Maledon
|9
|77
|86
|2.4
|86
|2.4
|37
|0
|27
|35
|6
|Martin
|8
|16
|24
|3.4
|11
|1.6
|13
|0
|4
|2
|1
|Bouknight
|5
|46
|51
|2.0
|28
|1.1
|29
|0
|13
|19
|4
|McGowens
|9
|35
|44
|1.7
|27
|1.0
|21
|0
|7
|15
|4
|Jones
|20
|32
|52
|1.9
|5
|.2
|31
|0
|7
|9
|11
|Thor
|26
|59
|85
|1.7
|19
|.4
|38
|0
|12
|22
|11
|TEAM
|729
|2066
|2795
|45.1
|1560
|25.2
|1283
|1
|505
|823
|311
|OPPONENTS
|679
|2207
|2886
|46.5
|1647
|26.6
|1278
|0
|411
|900
|365
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.