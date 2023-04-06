AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Ball3635.2296-721.411144-383102-122.83683823.3
Rozier6335.3493-1188.415165-505178-220.809132921.1
Oubre4832.3353-819.431108-339158-208.76097220.3
Washington7332.6434-978.444149-428127-174.730114415.7
Hayward5031.5276-581.47552-160129-159.81173314.7
Plumlee5628.5265-396.6690-0155-256.60568512.2
McDaniels5626.7221-494.44765-20288-104.84659510.6
Mykhailiuk1721.357-122.46729-6517-26.6541609.4
Smith5425.7186-452.41224-11178-106.7364748.8
Williams4118.8146-234.6240-061-89.6853538.6
Richards6318.7193-307.6291-1128-172.7445158.2
Maledon4218.487-226.38524-8557-67.8512556.1
Bouknight3214.562-171.36331-9618-26.6921735.4
Martin719.114-36.3893-144-7.571355.0
Sneed312.34-7.5713-54-41.000155.0
McGowens4416.368-176.38624-7148-66.7272084.7
Thor6713.691-221.41236-11329-43.6742473.7
Jones4411.763-110.5733-1418-25.7201473.3
Simmons35.71-5.2001-42-21.00051.7
TEAM80241.93310-7244.457862-25961401-1876.7478883111.0
OPPONENTS80241.93445-7213.478987-27541526-1921.7949403117.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Ball421892316.43048.411814612911
Rozier512082594.13195.111907413416
Oubre651842495.2541.11410686418
Washington732853584.91752.419306611079
Hayward331822154.32064.1700429912
Plumlee1873545419.72053.71610358735
McDaniels442262704.81112.01580668029
Mykhailiuk925342.0412.417011144
Smith271401673.12614.81220758225
Williams891922816.918.4880263842
Richards1442574016.436.61520105666
Maledon131011142.71383.3540315211
Bouknight760672.1381.241014275
Martin816243.4111.6130421
Sneed0441.341.350031
McGowens1965841.9481.146012386
Thor361051412.132.5660224122
Jones37841212.814.3620142927
Simmons011.32.700011
TEAM8842678356244.5201725.2162616161086411
OPPONENTS8702825369546.2207926.0162005531094457

