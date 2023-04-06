Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.