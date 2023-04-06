|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Ball
|36
|35.2
|296-721
|.411
|144-383
|102-122
|.836
|838
|23.3
|Rozier
|63
|35.3
|493-1188
|.415
|165-505
|178-220
|.809
|1329
|21.1
|Oubre
|48
|32.3
|353-819
|.431
|108-339
|158-208
|.760
|972
|20.3
|Washington
|73
|32.6
|434-978
|.444
|149-428
|127-174
|.730
|1144
|15.7
|Hayward
|50
|31.5
|276-581
|.475
|52-160
|129-159
|.811
|733
|14.7
|Plumlee
|56
|28.5
|265-396
|.669
|0-0
|155-256
|.605
|685
|12.2
|McDaniels
|56
|26.7
|221-494
|.447
|65-202
|88-104
|.846
|595
|10.6
|Mykhailiuk
|17
|21.3
|57-122
|.467
|29-65
|17-26
|.654
|160
|9.4
|Smith
|54
|25.7
|186-452
|.412
|24-111
|78-106
|.736
|474
|8.8
|Williams
|41
|18.8
|146-234
|.624
|0-0
|61-89
|.685
|353
|8.6
|Richards
|63
|18.7
|193-307
|.629
|1-1
|128-172
|.744
|515
|8.2
|Maledon
|42
|18.4
|87-226
|.385
|24-85
|57-67
|.851
|255
|6.1
|Bouknight
|32
|14.5
|62-171
|.363
|31-96
|18-26
|.692
|173
|5.4
|Martin
|7
|19.1
|14-36
|.389
|3-14
|4-7
|.571
|35
|5.0
|Sneed
|3
|12.3
|4-7
|.571
|3-5
|4-4
|1.000
|15
|5.0
|McGowens
|44
|16.3
|68-176
|.386
|24-71
|48-66
|.727
|208
|4.7
|Thor
|67
|13.6
|91-221
|.412
|36-113
|29-43
|.674
|247
|3.7
|Jones
|44
|11.7
|63-110
|.573
|3-14
|18-25
|.720
|147
|3.3
|Simmons
|3
|5.7
|1-5
|.200
|1-4
|2-2
|1.000
|5
|1.7
|TEAM
|80
|241.9
|3310-7244
|.457
|862-2596
|1401-1876
|.747
|8883
|111.0
|OPPONENTS
|80
|241.9
|3445-7213
|.478
|987-2754
|1526-1921
|.794
|9403
|117.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Ball
|42
|189
|231
|6.4
|304
|8.4
|118
|1
|46
|129
|11
|Rozier
|51
|208
|259
|4.1
|319
|5.1
|119
|0
|74
|134
|16
|Oubre
|65
|184
|249
|5.2
|54
|1.1
|141
|0
|68
|64
|18
|Washington
|73
|285
|358
|4.9
|175
|2.4
|193
|0
|66
|110
|79
|Hayward
|33
|182
|215
|4.3
|206
|4.1
|70
|0
|42
|99
|12
|Plumlee
|187
|354
|541
|9.7
|205
|3.7
|161
|0
|35
|87
|35
|McDaniels
|44
|226
|270
|4.8
|111
|2.0
|158
|0
|66
|80
|29
|Mykhailiuk
|9
|25
|34
|2.0
|41
|2.4
|17
|0
|11
|14
|4
|Smith
|27
|140
|167
|3.1
|261
|4.8
|122
|0
|75
|82
|25
|Williams
|89
|192
|281
|6.9
|18
|.4
|88
|0
|26
|38
|42
|Richards
|144
|257
|401
|6.4
|36
|.6
|152
|0
|10
|56
|66
|Maledon
|13
|101
|114
|2.7
|138
|3.3
|54
|0
|31
|52
|11
|Bouknight
|7
|60
|67
|2.1
|38
|1.2
|41
|0
|14
|27
|5
|Martin
|8
|16
|24
|3.4
|11
|1.6
|13
|0
|4
|2
|1
|Sneed
|0
|4
|4
|1.3
|4
|1.3
|5
|0
|0
|3
|1
|McGowens
|19
|65
|84
|1.9
|48
|1.1
|46
|0
|12
|38
|6
|Thor
|36
|105
|141
|2.1
|32
|.5
|66
|0
|22
|41
|22
|Jones
|37
|84
|121
|2.8
|14
|.3
|62
|0
|14
|29
|27
|Simmons
|0
|1
|1
|.3
|2
|.7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|TEAM
|884
|2678
|3562
|44.5
|2017
|25.2
|1626
|1
|616
|1086
|411
|OPPONENTS
|870
|2825
|3695
|46.2
|2079
|26.0
|1620
|0
|553
|1094
|457
