“The secret to our success is between the seat and the steering wheel,” said Maurice “Chief” Petty — the single most successful mechanic in NASCAR history with 198 victories in cars running his engines. Petty was one of the so-called “Three Musketeers” including crew chief Dale Inman and the man in the seat holding the wheel for Petty Enterprises.
Richard Petty was no secret to fans — he was simply the driver who catapulted NASCAR racing from small paragraphs to front page news in a 35-year career from 1958 to 1992. Known for family, friendliness and unparalleled skill behind the wheel, Petty set records that sportswriters like to call “ones that will never be broken.”
He won 200 Grand National/Winston races, 95 more than second-place David Pearson (105), another Hall of Famer and considered one of the greatest racers of all time. Jimmie Johnson won seven championships and is nearing retirement with 83 victories. Dale Earnhardt, another seven-time NASCAR champion and hero of the last generation, finished his career with 76 wins. Current star Kyle Bush has 55 triumphs.
The man who set up the success story was the sport’s first three-time champion, father Lee Petty. It was Lee who first decided to race not for trophies but to make money and feed his family. The elder Petty enjoyed driving but pioneered making racing a business. He was also a winner, the first driver to eclipse the 50-victory mark. His oldest son went on to break that record and nearly all the others in his 1,184 starts.
“Daddy said when they were handing out money you had to be there to get any, so we decided right at the start to run all the races,” noted Richard about being in the lineup on race day – which also included scores of night races through the decades. From dirt tracks and 100-milers to paved super speedways, nobody ran more races and unofficial records show he raced 303,662 miles in competition — enough to go to the moon and one third of the way back.
Of all the numbers associated with Petty’s amazing career the most well-known is “43” and it was chosen because Lee had run No. 42 for years so when Richard made his debut on July 12, 1958, he stayed right in the family with the closest available number. The number itself was enough to identify the driver and for years, Petty alone of all the major drivers did not put his name on the panel above the door. (Note: as a rookie racer, “Squirrel Jr.” was posted on Petty’s car, along with his name.)
Petty, from tiny Level Cross, North Carolina — about 10 miles south of Greensboro on Rt. 220, became interested in racing because of his father. He was often the “crew chief” and only full-time member of the racing team by age 12 but was joined by brother Maurice and cousin Dale. The group also included his mother, Elizabeth. A family tradition was started and it was a break from the rough-and-tumble early days of racing when most of the drivers were either single or often acted as if they were with parties before and after the races a general rule.
Lee Petty pioneered more than racing standards, he also helped to make racing more family-friendly and gradually most racers followed suit – including Richard, Maurice and Dale Inman, who learned more from the “old man” than what happened on the race track.
“Daddy took us to the races and so when I got married, I took my own family to the races and that is just what we did,” noted Petty. “Mom cooked fried chicken and we shared food with other drivers and it grew from that. I think I had better family time than a lot of people who lived a ‘normal’ life at home, to be honest because we did everything we could together whether we were at home or racing. I would not trade my family life for anybody’s — it was great for me.”
Petty married his childhood sweetheart, Lynda Owens, in 1958 and in typical Petty fashion, he told her they needed to get married because he would be racing and there might not be much time later. The couple kept the marriage a secret for a while (she was 17 and he was 21) and she got a ring soon after.
“I guess some people might say I have played second fiddle to the race car,” laughed Lynda Petty in an interview, “but it has been a great life and Richard has been my rock in good times and bad all through the years.” The Pettys had three children — Kyle, Sharon and Rebecca. Kyle was a successful NASCAR racer who is now a well-known broadcaster. Lynda passed away in 2014 after a battle with cancer.
Petty started slowly, winning only $760 in his first season. On July 18, 1959, at Columbia, South Carolina, barely a year after his first start, the 22-year-old won his first race driving an Oldsmobile. It was to be the beginning of a legend — a dirt track start for a driver who would become “The King” of NASCAR within eight years.
NEXT: Richard Petty and No. 43 — the King and his Chariot.
