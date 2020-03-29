From the first “Strictly Stock” race in June 1949 through the start of the Eisenhower Interstate Highway system in the mid-1950s, all roads seemed headed toward a race in the first decade of NASCAR. From California to Canada, “Big Bill” France pushed, pulled and drove his dream of a stock car racing organization into a high-horsepower reality.
“It ain’t cheating if you don’t get caught” mantra has been a staple of racing competition since its earliest days and decided the outcome of the very first event at the old Charlotte Fairgrounds Speedway on Wilkinson Boulevard June 19, 1949.
Unofficial estimates listed the crowd at nearly 20,000 and some 13,000 actually paid to watch the 33 qualifiers run a 200-lap event on the three-quarter mile track.
Tim Flock, Lee Petty and “Red” Byron were among the future hall of fame racers in the field but it was Glenn Dunnaway who won the race. Well, almost.
Inspectors found that Dunnaway’s ‘47 Ford had illegal springs and so second-place runner Jim Roper was awarded the trophy. Roper, in a Lincoln, had traveled to Charlotte from the Midwest after seeing a newspaper ad for the race and ended up in the history books as the first NASCAR winner .By season’s end (seven races) Byron won the initial championship.
NASCAR officially became incorporated on February 21, 1948 and the first season was altered by an outbreak of polio which forced cancellation of some events. Byron edged Fonty Flock for the title in a 52-race campaign. Flock’s brother, Tim, finished third in points. Bill Rexford won the 1950 title with youthful Glen “Fireball” Roberts next in line.
The first superspeedway, a 1.366-mile paved track in Darlington, South Carolina opened on Labor Day 1950 weekend with the Southern 500 featuring a 75-car field. Track owner Harold Brasington narrowed the track coming out of turn two because a nearby landowner had a minnow pond there and so the track was altered so as not to disturb the fish. The race was sanctioned by NASCAR, although France was late in his support reportedly because he was concerned that stock cars would not be able to run a full 500-mile event.
Johnny Mantz won the inaugural Darlington race in a ‘50-model Plymouth with a 9-lap margin over runner-up “Fireball” Roberts. Mantz, who only qualified 43rd, nevertheless made a brilliant decision when he put hard-tread truck tires on his car and while others were constantly having flats and making pit stops, Mantz just kept driving and turned in a winning average speed of 73.4 miles per hour.
Herb Thomas, who won the second Southern 500, was ‘51 NASCAR champion, followed by Fonty Flock, Tim Flock, Lee Petty and Frank Mundy.
In 1952, a major rules change requiring steel roll bars was introduced and for the first time, two-way radios are used in some vehicles. None of that seemed to matter, however, as Tim Flock, driving a “Fabulous” Hudson Hornet, blazed to the championship with 8 wins and 22 top-five finishes in 33 starts, to beat Herb Thomas for the championship although Thomas won the 1953 title.
The ‘53 season, Flock gained fame for being (so far) the only NASCAR racer with a co-pilot. Flock had a pet monkey, named “Jocko Flocko” who rode with him in 8 events. The monkey lost his ride when he pulled on a cable which opened a trap door normally used to check right front tire wear and a rock bounced up off the track and hit him. “Jocko” went wild, scratching Flock and forcing a pit stop to get him out of the car. It was the last race for the rhesus monkey and many fans were disappointed with the decision.
In 1954, the NASCAR circuit, which was now called the Grand National Series, held its first road course race at Linden, Jersey – at an airport facility. Al Keller won it in a Jaguar after Buck Baker had earned the pole position. “Big Bill” France, who still drove occasionally, wrecked his Nash at Bowman-Gray Stadium in July and never made another start in competitive events.
Lee Petty won the ‘54 championship with seven victories and notched an amazing 32 top-10 finishes in 34 races.
No one, however, was able to slow down the 1955 champion, Tim Flock, who cruised to his second championship in his Hudson Hornet, owned by legendary team Carl Kiekhaefer. Flock won 18 races and 18 pole positions, a record that would stand for years.
Flock was one of four members of his family who competed including brothers Bob and Fonty, as well as sister Ethel (Flock) Mobley. Ethel, known for being fearless, had earlier been a “wing walker” on airplanes at county fairs and exhibitions throughout the South.
Next: Kiekhaefer’s short-lived domination, the changing of the old guard and Bill France’s monster 2.5-mile superspeedway at Daytona Beach becomes a reality.
