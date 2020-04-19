Superman raced to fame as the Man of Steel but the early NASCAR heroes rode to glory as men of sheet metal, oil, grease and rubber. As the 1960s ushered in a new era of soon-to-be racing legends, several “good old boys” like Curtis Turner, Joe Weatherly, Buck Baker and Tiny Lund were stellar on the track and equally talented off it when the good times rolled almost as fast as the cars.
A rising tide of drivers raised the bar — not the Saturday night kind — as factories, television, better and bigger tracks and increasingly sophisticated organization made racing more “big league.”
Lee Petty of Randleman, North Carolina, the first man to win 50 races, was known for consistency, racing to make a living and focusing on family. Petty was the first three-time champion. Ronda, North Carolina’s Junior Johnson, also a 50-race winner, not only pioneered winning behind the wheel but did even better as an innovative owner and helped to bring stock car racing into the upper echelon of American sports when in 1972 he persuaded RJ Reynolds Tobacco (Winston) to become the major series sponsor.
As the old-timers and original parade of drivers retired, a new group of racers who raised speeds on the larger tracks with paved surfaces gave the fans a different style as attendance and money increased throughout the circuit.
The first “star” was likely Glenn Roberts, a former standout baseball pitcher named “Fireball” whose skill, personality and intelligence made him a favorite not only with fans but sponsors, as well. Roberts won 33 times in 206 starts, earned 35 pole positions and made headlines in 1962 when he won all the preliminary races, the pole position, the Daytona 500 in February and the Firecracker 250 in July. Roberts was ready to retire at age 35 and take a position with Falstaff Brewing Company when he was tragically burned in the World 600 at Charlotte. He died after 39 days of hospitalization at age 35.
While Roberts had rocketed to fame, Petty became known as a man who finished races while valuing a pay check more than trophies. Racing fed his family and paid the bills and Petty could be counted on to run in nearly every sanctioned NASCAR event. He won the first Daytona 500 in 1959 in a photo finish but a crash in ‘61 there effectively ended his career and he became the power behind the throne at Petty Enterprises for the next generation.
Weatherly, from Norfolk, Virginia, won successive championships in 1962-63, despite winning the second crown driving 18 races in cars in a variety of cars he “borrowed” from several teams.
Known as the “Clown Prince” for his many off-track antics, Weatherly was a true talent who only ran the full schedule twice and he was champion in both seasons. He was killed in a road course crash at Riverside in 1964 and was not wearing a shoulder harness because he said he feared fire most of all and wanted to be able to get out of his car quickly.
One of the most famous hard chargers who hung up his helmet before injury did it for him was a moonshine hauler whose honesty and toughness was known on and off the racing groove.
Going around the track in a hurry with no thought other than winning was the hallmark of Junior Johnson, who honed his driving skills hauling corn liquor on the Carolina backroads. Johnson’s father battled poverty by making moonshine and Junior was his best high-speed driver. That translated directly into NASCAR, with the North Wilkesboro Speedway just over the hill from the family farm. Junior won five times in his first season, 1955, and had his best year a decade later with 13 victories. He retired in ‘66, at only 34 years of age, but his cars he owned in his “second” career won 119 times including six championships and titles with Cale Yarborough in 1976-78 was the first time a driver had won three straight championships with the same owner.
A serious challenger for the era’s top driver honor who did not run all the races was South Carolina’s David Pearson. Labeled “The Silver Fox” for his prematurely gray hair and cleverness on the track, Pearson was ‘60 rookie of the year and won the 1966 NASCAR championship driving for Cotton Owens. He switched to Ford’s Holman-Moody operation with amazing success in back-to-back title years in 1968-69 with 27 total victories and 30 second-place runs in that span. His tenure with Stuart, Virginia’s Wood Brothers was equally spectacular – in 1973, Pearson won 10 of 15 superspeedway events and 11 of 18 races overall in a limited schedule to set the all-time single-season winning percentage of 61 percent. In only 574 career starts, Pearson piled up 105 victories, second-most in stock car racing history.
Another racer who did not run all the events and was a full-time racer for parts of only 15 seasons was Elmhurst, Illinois’ Fred Lorenzen. He became known alternately as “The Golden Boy” or “Fearless Freddie” and a star for the Ford factory teams, specifically Holman-Moody. Lorenzen won five straight races in 1964 while leading a still-standing 96 percent of all the laps. In just 158 career starts, Lorenzen won 26 races with 75 top-five finishes. In 1963, Lorenzen became the first drive to earn more than $100,000 in a single season but after the 1967 campaign said ill health was the reason for his premature retirement although he did come back briefly in parts of the 1970-72 seasons.
As the 1960s rolled along, legendary drivers came and went with the factories going full-bore or “leaving the sport” in turn. Gradually the cars had become less stock and more pure racing machines with features not available at the local showroom although the phrase “Win on Sunday and sell on Monday” was big business for the Big Three of General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.
