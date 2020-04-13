NASCAR roared into the 1960s with new tracks and a growing number of “young lions” behind the wheel to begin racing on superspeedways including Daytona, Atlanta and Charlotte. Amid the changes, a host of old-timers began to fade from competition – Lee Petty, Tim Flock, Curtis Turner, Cotton Owens, and Buck Baker were among the long-time stars who retired during the decade.
A younger group of wheelers, destined to lead the sport to growing popularity amid the advent of television, increased factory sponsorship and growing danger – included among its ranks Junior Johnson, David Pearson, “Fireball” Roberts, Ned Jarrett, Fred Lorenzen, Bobby Allison, Cale Yarborough, Joe Weatherly, and the man who would come to be known as the King of Stock Car Racing – Richard Petty.
In the late ‘50s, increased calls for safety prompted a battle among the big automakers. General Motors, Chrysler and Ford all decided to drop out of racing. Within a couple of years, however, increased television coverage turned the tables, that is, “under the table” factory help assisted the GM brands, particularly Pontiac, to increased success. Translated: sales.
By the early ‘60s, the factories began a spirited comeback. After Pontiacs and Cherolets racked up wins, followed by Dodges and Plymouths, Ford backed out of the earlier arrangement and re-entered the competition. New engines, including a powerful 428-cubic inch model for the Fords, plus a “new” blast from the past for Chrysler products, the hemispherical combustion engine, known as the “hemi” ushered a new era of high speed thrills.
A mid-decade period of topsy-turvy rule changes, manufacturers in and then out of NASCAR, some prominent retirements and the deaths of three star drivers were also part of the turbulent decade, perhaps mirroring the mood of the country itself.
The 1960s was the decade of the Civil Rights Movement, centered specifically in the American South which was the bedrock area of stock racing. Nearly every driver was white, with the notable exception of Danville, Virginia’s Wendell Scott, who compiled respectable finishes with an under-funded team while also battling to be respected outside the tracks and towns he raced in.
Rebel flags dotted the track areas, while the American flag was still flying and also being carried by soldiers in faraway Vietnam, another item affecting families across the nation. It was a time of turmoil, featuring the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King and Sen. Robert Kennedy.
Meanwhile, the leader board in NASCAR suffered major changes of its own. Glenn “Fireball” Roberts died following a fiery crash at Charlotte. The popular raced was badly burned and died days later in a hospital. Two-time driving champion Joe Weather was killed instantly on a California road course when his car spun into the wall. Then, Billy Wade, the first driver to win four straight Grand National events, was killed in a tire-testing session.
Junior Johnson, winner of 50 races and credited by many as the man who discovered “drafting” at Daytona, retired after noting that he had no mountains left to climb as a driver and had little joy in winning races he had already won before. Ned Jarrett, another two-time champion, also retired at the top of his game as one of the most popular racers of the era. Fred Lorenzen, who in in 1963 had become the first driver to win more than $100,000 in a single season and the following season set a record by leading 1,679 of 1,953 laps as he won five straight races, also retired, citing health reasons.
While dirt track racing had been the backbone of the sport’s growth and the majority of the tracks were centered between Florida and Virginia, the winds of change were blowing in that direction, as well. New tracks were being built in California, races were held in Canada and New York and more facilities were being paved in an effort to make the events more “family friendly” and less inconvenient for both fans and drivers.
Increased media coverage, with added sponsorship and television money, also heralded changes. Prime time coverage meant better advertising and races began to be tailored to take advantage of the opportunity. Shorter mid-week events at smaller venues no longer generated the numbers necessary to fund the growing organization and as a result, many old-time facilities such as Asheville-Weaverville, the Charlotte Fairgrounds, Hillsboro and Columbia were gradually phased out of stock car racing’s top tier.
Nevertheless, the 1960s proved to be the catalyst that propelled NASCAR to the pinnacle of motorsports within the coming generation.
NEXT: From Fireball to King Richard and Fearless Freddie, NASCAR and the “Last American Hero” become a coast-to-coast sensation.
