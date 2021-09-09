NARROWS, Va. — The Narrows High School volleyball team is off to a strong start in 2021.
The unbeaten Lady Green Wave collected their fourth consecutive victory at William B. Patteson Gymnasium on Wednesday night, toppling visiting Tazewell 25-14, 25-15, 25-8 in a non-district match.
Wednesday’s match was the first volleyball meeting between Tazewell and Narrows since head coach Sherry Suttle took over the Lady Wave in 2018. A previously scheduled Pioneer District match with Bath County on Thursday has already been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
At present, Narrows’ next match on tap is a rematch with the Lady Bulldogs at Tazewell on Tuesday.
Although the Lady Wave was somewhat overshadowed by neighboring Giles’ Class 2 state volleyball championship last spring, Narrows also has a strong volleyball program with Class 1 state tournament credentials.
The Lady Wave would like to keep gathering momentum for another deep run into the post-season in 2021.
“We have a lot of returning players. We have five seniors. We think we’re all right,” said Suttle.
Hitter Mya Robertson led Narrows (4-0) with eight kills. Setter Cristin Blaker distributed 19 assists. Mary Middleton put down four kills and Carolyn Cook added four kills.
Taryn Stiltner led the Lady Bulldogs defense, rooting up 33 digs. Becky Dowell had 20 digs for Tazewell and Anna Smith had two kills and two blocks.
