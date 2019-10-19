NARROWS, Va. — Here we go, Green Wave.
At the end of the first quarter Narrows was down 6-0 but then its offense exploded for 624 total yards against Eastern Montgomery to remain undefeated through seven games after a 61-28 victory at Harry Ragsdale Field, on Friday night.
The Green Wave (7-0, 2-0 Pioneer) rushed for 508 yards on the night with Matthew Morgan leading the way with 217 yards and four touchdowns. He scored on runs of 57, 32, 52 and seven for Narrows.
Chad Blaker rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns including getting the offense going with a 52-yard run 68 seconds into the second quarter. Blaker added touchdown runs of 60 and 31 yards in the third quarter and had a 53-yard touchdown reception off a pass from brother Chase Blaker.
Chase Blaker passed for 116 yards on 11 attempts, but the Green Wave found all the success they needed rushing the ball.
Eight of the nine touchdowns scored by Narrows were from 31 yards or further out.
After the Mustangs (1-6, 1-1 Pioneer) scored on a 72-yard run with eight minutes remaining in the first quarter the Green Wave scored the following 47 points before a Eastern Montgomery 79-yard run with six minutes left in the third quarter.
In a span of 30 seconds in the fourth quarter three touchdowns were scored with Morgan scoring on a seven-yard run and Eastern Montgomery returning the kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown. Narrows’ Ty Robertson added a 54-yard run and had 106 yards rushing on just four carries.
The quest for an unbeaten season continues for Narrows with three games left on the schedule. They play at Craig County next Firday before traveling to Bath County and wrap up the regular season hosting Parry McCluer.
James Monroe 42, Princeton 28: The Class AA Mavericks put together two-touchdown performances in the second and four quarters en route to a victory over visiting Class AAA Princeton.
Honaker 36, Hurley 30, 2OT: A Trevor Dye 10-yard scoring run ended a double-overtime nail-biter at EMATS Stadium, giving the Tigers the outright Black Diamond District title.
Matt Blankenship initiated scoring for the Rebels with a 2-yard TD run in the first quarter followed by Chad Justice conversion run. Chandler Hubbard answered with a 31-yard TD scramble for Honaker, tying it up at 8-all on a conversion pass.
The lead changed hands three times before regulation got locked up at 22 on No. 34’s three yard scoring run and a following converson pass.
Dye led Honaker with 100 yards on 22 carries, including three touchdowns.
Blankenship finished with 141 yards and two scores for Hurley (4-3, 1-1), John Matt Justus had 148 yards and a score in the first overtime period. Tyler Young scored a touchdown in the third quarter for the Rebels.
Hurley plays at Holston next Friday.
Richlands 38, Marion 0 : All 38 points for Richlands were scored before halftime as the Blue Tornado cruised to a Southwest District win Friday night.
Logan Steele had rushing touchdowns of three and four yards while Cade Simmons scampered in from three yards.
Simmons also threw Sage Webb and Will Tarter one touchdown pass each.
Richlands had 15 first downs and limited Marion to three a week after allowing four to Tazewell.
The Blue Tornado recovered two fumbles and forced eight punts in the win.
Richlands hosts Graham next week at Ernie Hicks Stadium in a matchup between the top two teams in the Southwest District.
