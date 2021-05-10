NARROWS — Narrows senior linebacker Reid Bowman was named All-Region 1C Defensive Player of the Year in recent coaches’ balloting.
Bowman, who led the Green Wave to an undefeated regular season on both sides of the football and captained a defense that executed five consecutive shutout victories, was also a Region 1C second team pick at quarterback.
Region 1C Offensive Player of the Year was Galax quarterback Cole Pickett, while Galax head coach Shane Allen was named Region 1C Coach of the Year.
Other Narrows players earning first-team regional honors on defense included defensive back Derek Johnston and all-purpose pick Jake Robertson.
First-team offensive picks from Narrows included offensive linemen Benjamin Clemons and Hunter Smith and wide receiver Logan Green.
Second-team defensive picks included Smith and Clemons, linebacker Ty Robertson and defensive back Logan Green.
Second team offensive selections from Narrows included tight end Cole Needham, wide receiver Kolier Pruett and running backs Jake Robertson and Ty Robertson.
