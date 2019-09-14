NARROWS, Va. — The Narrows defense stood out in a battle of unbeaten teams allowing only 23 yards on 29 carries in a thrilling 20-14 win over Chilhowie at Harry Ragsdale Field, on Friday night.
The ability to stop the run coupled with clutch offense gave the Green Wave their third win of the season against a Region 1D champion program that faced Riverheads in last year's Class 1 state title game.
Chad Blaker had a ten-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and Matthew Morgan doubled the lead with a 41-yard touchdown run.
Morgan had 112 yards on the ground on the night and quarterback Chase Blaker rushed for 71 yards on 15 attempts.
Chilhowie (2-1) cut the deficit to seven when Logan Adams found Malachi Thomas for a 10-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Narrows responded with Blaker, the quarterback, connecting with Dustin Wiley for a 55-yard touchdown on third-and-12.
Wiley led the Green Wave (3-0) with two catches for 66 yards and the offensive line did a nice job blocking to give time to throw along with opening up holes for the ground game that had almost 200 yards rushing.
A late 30-yard touchdown from Adams to Jonathan Giley cut the lead to six, but the Warriors were unable to complete the comeback.
at Harry Ragsdale Field
Chilhowie.. 0 0 7 7 — 14
Narrows.... 0 7 7 6 — 20
Second quarter
Nz — Chad Blaker 10-yard run (Matthew Morgan kick)
Third Quarter
Nz— Morgan 41-yard run (Morgan kick)
Ch — Malachi Thomas 10-yard pass from Logan Adams (kick is good)
Fourth Quarter
Nz — Dustin Wiley 55-yard pass from Chase Blaker (kick failed)
Ch – Jonathan Giley 30-yard pass from Adams (kick is good)
