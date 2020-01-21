BUENA VISTA, Va. — Audrey Riddle fired up 23 points and the Narrows High School girls basketball team picked up a 47-44 Pioneer District win over three-time defending state champion Parry McCluer on the Fighting Blues’ home floor on Tuesday night.
Alyssa Bishop had seven points for the Lady Wave (4-9, 3-2 district). Sarah Mann added six points.
Katie Clayor scored 13 points to pace Parry McCluer. Gracie Henson added 12 points.
Narrows plays Covington at home in another district game on Thursday.
Boys Games
River View 81, Montcalm 45: Freddie Dawson scored 17 points to lead a balanced Raiders scoring attack in a non-sectional dismantling of the Generals.
Daniel Dobbs scored 12 points with eight rebounds, Kobe Halstead and Chase Porter scored 11 points apiece with Porter getting eight rebounds. David Adkins had eight rebounds
Leon Lambert had 12 points for Montcalm and Nathan White had 11 points.
River View (9-2) goes to face Mount View in Welch on Friday night.
Bland County 54, Auburn 48: Dylan Havens scored 20 points to lead the Bears past the Eagles in a Mountain Empire District game.
Drew Hoge added 10 for BC (10-3, 3-1). Blake Buchanan had six rebounds.
Ethan Millirons scored 19 points for Auburn. Mike Royal added 16 points.
Bland County faces George Wythe Friday in a district quad played at Rocky Gap, Va.
