NARROWS, Va. — The Bradley Sutphin era of Narrows girls basketball began on Wednesday night with the Lady Wave’s 57-50 non-district win over Graham in a mutual season opener at William B. Patteson, Jr. Gymnasium.
It was the first game with Narrows for Sutphin, who is the brother-in-law of Narrows boys varsity head coach Patrick Bailey. Sutphin’s previous coaching assignment was as girls head coach at Pulaski County.
After all the COVID-19 related setbacks that occurred since last March, simply getting to play Wednesday’s official season tip off was a big relief for both the new Lady Wave skipper and his players.
“First game in a long time for these kids. I was just glad they got to play and go against somebody else,” said Sutphin.
Laney Stables scored 12 points and pulled down 15 rebounds for the Lady Wave (1-0). Mya Robertson contributed 10 points, Madi Mann and Alyssa Bishop flirted with double figures at nine points apiece and Sara Man pulled down 11 boards.
Graham (0-1) trailed for the duration of the first half but surged in the second half, finally tying the game up in the third quarter. Narrows responded to the challenge, getting the decisive run it needed to retain the victory.
“I’m proud of the kids. I thought we executed,” Sutphin said. “At one point I thought we showed our toughess a bit ... after they tied the game up in the third quarter. We pulled away late to help ourselves,” he said.
Stella Gunter scored 26 points for the G-Girls and Elle Gunter added 17 points.
Graham plays at Lebanon in a SWD game on Monday. Narrows faces arch-rival Giles in a non-district game at home on Tuesday.
Narrows 57, Graham 50
GRAHAM (0-1)
Mallory Brown 2, Stella Gunter 26, Savanna Howery 3, Sidney Lester 2, Elle Gunter 17.
NARROWS (1-0)
Emma Helvey 6, Kaylee Ludwig 1, Mya Robertson 10, Sarah Mann 7, Madi Mann 9, Alyssa Bishop 9, Laney Stables 12 (15R), Savannah Stayten 2, Brianna Cook 1.
Graham........9 16 17 8 — 50
Narrows.....15 14 14 14 — 57
3-point goals: Graham 4 ( S. Gunter 32, Howery, E. Gunter), Narrow (Mann).
