ELLISTON, Va. — Elli Underwood scored 23 points and top-seeded Eastern Montgomery held off the Lady Wave on the free throw line, 48-42 in a Pioneer District tournament semifinal game at Eastern Montgomery High School.
Haley Howard and Maddie Bruce scored eight points apiece for EastMont.
Audrey Riddle scored 12 points to pace Narrows (9-13). Allison Grose had 10 points, 10 rebounds.
The Lady Wave advances to Thursday night’s consolation game at either Parry McCluer or Covington. Narrows has already qualified for next week’s 1C regional tournament bracket.
Alleghany 39, Giles 38: The fourth quarter comeback for the Lady Spartans fell short Wednesday night in a Three Rivers District game at Pearisburg, Va.
Alleghany built a five-point lead at the ned of the first half and after each team scored 12 in the third quarter remained ahead by five.
A defensive battle in the final period saw Giles (13-9) hold Alleghany to four points but it was one point too many as the Lady Spartans only scored eight.
Gracie Merrix led Giles with 15 points along with 10 from Ashlyn Mitcham.
Alleghany was led by 11 points apiece from Emma Nicely and Maggie Rookland along with 10 for Kendall Keene.
Giles hosts Nelson County Monday ahead of the region tournament.
Wyoming East 6, River View 43: Skylar Davidson had 21 points to lead the Warriors to a win over the Lady Raiders at Bradshaw.
Daisha Saunders added 19 points for Wyoming East and Hannah Blankenship scored seven points.
Kristen Calhoun had 12 points and eight rebounds for River View. Trista Lester had 11 points while Madison Blankenship and Jenna Atwell had 10 points apiece.
River View observes Senior Night tonight at home versus Mountian Mission. The Lady Raiders will begin sectional play on Tuesday against Bluefield at Princeton High School in a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.
Summers 58, Bluefield 53 (OT): Jaisah Smith scored 38 points, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the Lady Bobcats in girls basketball action at Brushfork Armory.
Boys Games
Princeton 65, Oak Hill 50: Peyton Brown scored 16 points and and led a balanced Tigers scoring attack in a Senior Night victory over the Red Devils.
Ethan Parsons added 12 points, Delathan Wilburn and Jon Wellman scored 11 points apiece.
Brayden Quesneberry scored nine points and pulled down 12 rebounds for Princeton.
Jason Manns scored 19 for Oak Hill. Hunter Rinehart added 12 points and Jacob Perdue scored 11.
Princeton (15-7) wrapped up regular season play. The Tigers return to action on Wednesday, March 4 in the Class AAA, Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
Narrows 85, Covington 79 (OT): Dalton Bradley lit it up for 30 points and hauled in 21 rebounds and the second-seeded Green Wave knocked off the third-seeded Cougars i Pioneer District tournament action at William B. Patteson, Jr. Gymnasium.
Logan Conley hit a 3-pointer as the buzzer expired to throw the game into overtime tied at 75-all. Conley finished with 10 points on the night. Gavin Fletcher also had 10 points. Matthew Morgan finished with 14 points.
Javier Yancey led Covington with 34 points on the night.
Narrows (16-6) plays Parry McCluer tonight at 7 p.m. in the championship game at Buena Vista.
The Green Wave will play at home in the first round of the Region 1C tournament, hosting the No. 3 Mountain Empire seed at Narrows.
