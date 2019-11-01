NARROWS, Va. — The Narrows High School football team has remained unbeaten for eight regular season games so far, basically by trying to go about its business the same way every week.
Green Wave head coach Kelly Lowe hopes the only thing different about tonight’s game is the numbers on the thermometer.
Narrows (8-0, 3-0) looks to keep its overall and Pioneer District records unblemished when it travels up the back side of Peters Mountain en route to a showdown with Bath County (1-7, 1-2).
“It’s the same challenge. We’ve got to be worried about us. We’ve got to be getting better. We need to make sure we’re playing the way we need to be playing this time of year,” said Lowe, whose team was ranked at the top of this week’s VHSL Region 1D ratings in spite of an identical rating with regional rival Galax.
Lowe expected Thursday’s wet weather to slack off in time for field conditions to improve at Bath County’s field at Hot Springs.
“I talked to them earlier this week. They say their field is in great shape and they’ve been able to keep the grass on it this year. In the morning, the sun is supposed to come out and the wind should be be blowing a little bit to dry it off,” Lowe said.
It could, however, turn out to be a cold night in Hot Springs, Va.
“The biggest new thing we’ll be facing is that it will be our first night of really cold temperatures. The high tomorrow night is in the 30s. It’s going to be football weather, finally. It was 58 degrees when we were out practicing today and there could be a 30 degree difference when we play tomorrow,” Lowe said.
Hopefully the chill won’t be enough to cool off one of the hottest Class 1 football teams in Virginia.
Matthew Morgan leads the Green Wave rushing attack with 731 yards on 90 attempts, having scored nine touchdowns. Chad Blaker is the team’s second leading rush, having rushed for 586 yards on 59 carries. He leads the team in touchdowns with 13.
Quarterback Chase Blaker has been rushed for 476 yards and three scores, passing for 993 yards and 11 touchdowns. Cole Needham leads the receivers with 22 catches for 465 yards, including seven touchdown receptions. He’s also had two 2-point conversion catches.
The last Narrows teams to post undefeated seasons were defensive powerhouses. Unsurprisingly, the current Green Wave ‘D’ has some components generating some impressive statistics.
Chase Blaker leads in tackles with 37 on the season, but the Green Wave have four more with more than 24 tackles apiece and two more nudging the 20 tackle mark. Narrows clearly has a collective nose for the football. Blaker also has two interceptions on the year, as does Dustin Wiley. Reid Bowman and Chad Blaker also have picks to their credit.
Morgan and Needham lead the squad in sacks with six apiece. Morgan has nine tackles for loss, Needham has eight and Fleet McDaniel has seven.
“We also know that we’re going to get everybody’s best shot. Bath County ... I don’t think their record indicates how good of a football team they are. They play hard. It’s going to be a good little road trip for us and we’ve got to go out and be ready to play,” Lowe said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.