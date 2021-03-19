NARROWS, Va. — The Narrows High School football team lost a game date this week, and it had nothing to do with COVID-19 contact tracing.
Saturday’s previously-scheduled game with Pioneer District rival Covington was canceled by the Cougars due to insufficient numbers.
“We’re going to not reschedule because it’s so late in the game,” said Green Wave head coach Kelly Lowe, whose team beat Eastern Montgomery 42-0 on the road last week.
“Covington called and said they did not have enough players to safely play the game on Saturday. It’s not a COVID issue. I think maybe they’ll try to come back after this week. They had a couple of injuries and they’re hopeful some of these kids will be able to come back this week.”
Narrows (3-0) has defeated Bath County 59-0 and Parry McCluer 32-0 this season. The Green Wave is expected to wrap up its last two regular season games of the spring slate at home. Narrows will face James River at Harry Ragsdale Field in Narrows for a 1 p.m. Saturday kickoff on March 27. The Green Wave will wrap up regular season play on Friday, April 2, in a 7 p.m. Friday night game with arch rival Giles, also at Harry Ragsdale Field.
Senior quarterback Reid Bowman has led Narrows’ offense to an average of 44.3 points per game. But what impresses Lowe even more is the lack of scoring that has occurred on the other side of the ledger.
“Our defense is playing phenomenal. We’ve played three games and haven’t been scored on and have given up less than 150 yards total offense in all three games combined. Our defense is playing as good as I’ve seen ... they’re solid right now,” Lowe said.
In other Giles County athletic news, Giles High School’s upcoming football game with Alleghany, which was originally slated to be played at Steve Ragsdale Field tonight, has been rescheduled to be played Saturday at Blacksburg High School during to poor field conditions at Giles’ field.
Kickoff is set for 12 noon.
