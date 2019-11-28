NARROWS, Va. — It is no surprise that after an undefeated regular season Narrows High football team would have the Coach of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year for the Pioneer District.
Head coach Kelly Lowe guided the Green Waves to a Pioneer District title and the second seed in the VHSL Region 1C tournament before losing to George Wythe in the second round and was named the Coach of the Year for the district.
Propelling Narrows to 11 straight wins was a strong defense that compiled four shutouts during the season and three other games where it allowed only one touchdown. Defensive back Chase Blaker was named the Pioneer District Defensive Player of the Year.
Joining Blaker on the All-District First Team defense was defensive lineman Isaiah Coffey and defensive back Dustin Wiley. A trio of linebackers in Matthew Morgan, Jake Robertson and Ty Robertson also made the first team defense.
The offense that scored 35 points a game was led by a pair of running backs in Morgan and Chad Blaker along with quarterback Chase Blaker who all made the first team offense. Morgan had a team-high 1,165 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. Chad Blaker had 989 yards rushing while Chase Blaker threw for 1,375 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Most of those touchdown passes were to Dustin Wiley who made the first team offense with 666 receiving yards and 11 scores. The All-District first team offense also had center Isaiah Coffey along with fellow offensive lineman Hunter Smith and Ben Clemons. Morgan was also the first team placekicker having made 49 of his 54 extra points.
On the second team offense for Narrows is offensive lineman Michael Bailey and tight end Cole Needham while Logan Conley, Logan Green and Blake Kirby were named honorable mentions.
The All-District second team defense included linebacker Reed Bowman and defensive back Chad Blaker. Defensive lineman Ben Clemons and end Hunter Smith also were on the second team along with Jake Robertson as punt returner.
Narrows will have Clemons, Smith, Bowman, Needham, Green, Kirby and Jake and Ty Robertson return next year while the others are graduating.
