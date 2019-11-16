NARROWS, Va. — It was not pretty but the Narrows High football was able to beat Grayson County Friday night at Harry Ragsdale Field.
The teams combined for 27 penalties but the Green Wave played a cleaner game in the second half of a 35-7 win in the Region 1C quarterfinal.
“We didn’t play our best but we played well enough to win so that’s the thing we’ve got to take into next week and we’ve got to clean up things,” Narrows head coach Kelly Lowe said.
Just up 14-7 at halftime second-seeded Narrows (11-0) came out strong in the second half led by a defense that allowed only 53 yards after the break to beat seventh-seeded Grayson County for only the second time in the last nine meetings between the team.
The Blue Devils (3-8) did not earn a passing yard all game. The Green Wave defense was able to key in on the run and didn’t let the Devils’ misdirection fool them after halftime.
“We didn’t switch anything, we just came out and said ‘hey look we’ve worked on it, play your technique, we see what they’re doing’ and they really settled in the second half,” Lowe said.
While the defense was doing its job, the offense was led by a running game that has been a strength of the team all season long.
Grayson County was focusing in on stopping running backs Matthew Morgan and Chad Blaker so Narrows turned to quarterback Chase Blaker in the second half.
He rushed for 53 yards in the second half, 79 in total, allowing the running backs to find spaces as well in the defense to break through.
“We realized at halftime that they were loading up on Matthew and Chad pretty good,” Lowe said. “He’s a great runner and another great weapon for us and he found some holes there and our line did a good job of opening up some holes and staying with their blocks.”
Morgan had two rushing touchdowns in the second half and 117 yards rushing for the game while Chad Blaker had one rushing touchdown in the second half.
The first half was marred by penalties with neither team being able to find a rhythm. Narrows needs to focus on correcting that trend before the regional semifinal with George Wythe next week.
“I thought our kids played hard, I was very disappointed with the amount of penalties we had. It’s something we have most certainly got to clean up before next week, we can’t have that in a playoff game,” Lowe said.
After a Blue Devils punt from the Narrows 27-yard line went for a touchback in the first quarter Matthew Morgan broke free for a 62-yard rush to set up a Green Wave touchdown. Chad Blaker went around the right side for five yards to open the scoring.
“They had us pinned down here after the punt and he takes it all the way down and flips the field right there in one play and we’re able to put it in to go up 7-0 so that was a huge play,” Lowe said.
Blaker had had 43 yards rushing on the game and two touchdowns along with a 37-yard catch.
Grayson County were able to find running room in the first half and had 155 rushing yards including a one-yard touchdown run by Dawson Allen to tie the game just seconds into the second quarter.
“Give Coach (Brett) McPherson a lot of credit, they had a great game plan and their offense is kind of deceptive, it’s hard to figure out where that ball is at,” Lowe said.
Once the Green Wave were able to figure out the rushing attack of the Blue Devils they were able to prevent long drives from occurring while the Narrows offense converted 15 first downs with the help of defensive penalties.
Narrows went up for good in the second quarter when the Grayson County defense bit on a play action and Chase Blaker was able to find Dustin Wiley behind the defense for a 32-yard touchdown reception.
“That was huge, we just missed him on our first series going down the sideline and knew that was a connection we had to hit and Chase made a great throw, Dustin made a great catch to put us up 14-7 which is huge for us,” Lowe said.
The Narrows defense has only allowed two touchdowns in the last four contests and will need to be at the top of its game next week when it hosts the Maroons (8-2) in the regional semifinal.
George Wythe defeated Parry McCluer 63-12 at Wytheville on Friday night. Top-seeded Galax (9-1) defeated Eastern Montgomery 56-7 and will play Auburn at Galax next week. The Eagles (6-5) knocked off fourth seed Covington 44-12.
