NARROWS, Va. — So far, nobody has an answer for Narrows’ football team. The Green Wave defense keeps stifling their opponents before they can come up with one.
Narrows concluded its fourth shutout football game of the 2021 spring football season, crushing James River in a 54-0 rout at Harry Ragsdale Field, on Saturday.
The Green Wave confined the Knights (1-3) to minus-10 yards total offense.
“They gain more confidence each week. They’re flying around to the football and they’re doing their responsibilities ... their playing their techniques. The defense is just playing lights out,” said Narrows head football coach Kelly Lowe, who credited the collective leadership of his senior captains with sustaining the Big Green onslaught.
“We’ve got 12 seniors. Those kids have been with us four years ... five years if you count eighth grade. They religiously spend time in the weight room and they’re reaping the benefits of that,” Lowe said.
“Our line on both sides of the ball are just dominating the line of scrimmage. That’s where we’re having a lot of success right now,” Lowe said.
Quarterback Reid Bowman commanded the high-scoring Green Wave offense, rushing for 110 yards on 15 carries, including a 7-yard touchdown run. Bowman completed five of 10 pass attempts for 95 yards and two touchdowns. He hit Derek Johnston with a 20 yard scoring strike and hit Logan Green with a 20-yard TD toss.
On the other side of the football, Bowman and Green each collected interceptions.
Jacob Robertson had four carries for 82 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown run. He also had a 40-yard scoring punt return and hit six of his eight point-after-touchdown kicks. Ty Robertson had five carries for 65 yards, including a 22-yard scoring scramble for Narrows’ inaugural touchdown.
Dawson Snidow scored on a 5-yard touchdown run, while Chris Via capped scoring in the fourth quarter on a 25-yard scoring scramble.
The Narrows offense is averaging 45 points per game.
Narrows (5-0) faces arch-rival Giles on Good Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Narrows 54, James River 0
James River............0 0 0 0 — 0
Narrows...............21 14 13 6 — 54
How They Scored
First Quarter
Nz — Ty Robertson 22 run (Jacob Robertson kick) 10:20
Nz — Jacob Robertson 20 run (J. Robertson kick) 5:29
Nz — Derek Johnston 20 pass from Reid Bowman (J. Robertson kick) 3:41
Second Quarter
Nz— Reid Bowman 7 run (J. Robertson kick) 6:56
Nz — Logan Green 15 pass from Bowman (J. Robertson kick) 2:23
Third Quarter
Nz — Dawson Snidow 5 run (J. Robertson kick)
Nz — J. Robertson 40 punt return (kick failed) 2:32
Fourth Quarter
Nz — Chris Via 25 run (kick failed)
