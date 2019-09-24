The Narrows High School football team getting its first win over Giles in 17 years could be attributed to any number of people.
Quarterback Chase Blaker, for instance, or his brother Chad, who led the Green Wave with 97 yards rushing and broke a scoreless stalemate with a 38 yard scoring run in the second quarter. Or Reid Bowman, who punched one across from the 5-yard line in the third quarter, or Ty Robertson, who took another one across from the 5 in the fourth frame.
Or you could tip the hat to Matthew Morgan, who had 65 yard combined rushing and receiving, or Dustin Wiley or Logan Conley, for that matter.
All that was important, yet it was defense that ultimately turned the tide for the Green Wave. Very like a wave, in that breaking a jinx of such magnitude took a unified, collective effort.
It was a great team win worth celebrating, but Narrows can’t afford to get too carried away with the rah-rah-rahs during this week’s idle date or next week’s trip to Damascus, Va. to play Holston. The Green Wave has other rivals to watch out for inside the Pioneer District, especially Covington and Parry McCluer. Also: outside the district. As of this week, Galax is also 4-0 overall, having beaten Glenvar, Martinsville, Carroll County and Rural Retreat.
As for Giles, Dominic Collini led the Spartans with a hard-won 130 yards on 17 carries, also adding a 2-point conversion run. Considering all of them what had it in for him, he did a man’s job.
At Mitchell Stadium, Graham picked up its second loss of the season and it wasn’t from any lack of effort on the part of its quarterback. Devin Lester passed for 328 yards and three scoring strikes and rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the G-Men’s 37-35 loss to the Union Bears. Graham wide receiver Xayvion Turner had three scoring receptions in what was likely the first of two meetings between the two teams this season.
Richlands head coach Greg Mance finally got his anxiously anticipated 200th career victory in a 31-21 win over Abingdon at Ernie Hicks Stadium. Logan Steele did his part to ensure the packed home side didn’t go home disappointed. He rushed for 133 yards on 15 carries, including scoring runs of 80, 5 and 21 yards. Quarterback Cade Simmons passed for 102 yards, rushing for 68 and a score.
Elsewhere, James Monroe went on the road for another big play bonanza in as many weeks. Mavericks quarterback Monroe Mohler passed for 333 yards and five touchdowns, rushing for two more in a 62-27 win at PikeView. Mohler’s star receiver was Xander Castillo, who had 223 receiving yards, including four of the scoring receptions.
Over in McDowell County on Saturday night, River View broke out of its doldrums with a 40-34 triple-overtime homecoming victory over visiting Hurley at Bradshaw. This, too, was a collective effort, but it’s worth a shout out to Raiders running back Jacob Justice, who rushed for 177 yards on 24 carries, scoring five touchdowns — including the game-winner in the final overtime period. The return of four-year starting center Blake Lockhart to the offensive front was reportedly a big factor.
For Hurley, Matt Blankenship (30-134 yards) and John Matt Justus (15-116) helped keep spectators on their seats until the last play.
On Friday night in Welch, meanwhile, Mount View’s 20-6 win over visiting Summers County demonstrated that the Class A Golden Knights didn’t stop playing football after Larry Thompson left for Wyoming County. Matt Thompson came up with the big plays for Mount View, scoring on runs of 73 and 85 yards to help send the Bobcats back to Hinton empty-handed.
Over in Buchanan County, Ian Scammell rushed for 205 yards in a 48-0 trampling of East Ridge, Ky. Scammell scored on runs of 1, 1 and 8 yards. It marked yet another night of exemplary work from the Golden Wave running back this season.
