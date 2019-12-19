NARROWS, Va. — A bright green letter N, illuminated in holiday lights, greeted attendees of Wednesday’s Giles County basketball battle at Narrows High School.
The Green Wave illuminated the scoreboard in their home gymnasium pretty well, taking a 73-56 win over their rivals, the Giles Spartans.
Narrows (2-1), which now owns two victories over Giles (0-7), showed its fans a strong fundamental approach to the game and led by as many as 27 points in the final quarter.
Narrows head coach Patrick Bailey said fans can expect improvement.
“We’re just so athletic, man,” Bailey said, “and we’re not in basketball shape, basketball mode. We can be good. We’re not there, yet. Hopefully, we can get there soon enough.”
Giles led by a couple of points in the early going. Narrows went ahead for good on a putback by Matthew Morgan that gave the Wave a 9-8 lead. Though Narrows had eight turnovers in the first eight minutes, GIles shot just 4 for 17 from the field and could not capitalize.
The Spartans missed 10 straight attempts during one stretch of the first half, and Narrows was there for the defensive rebounds.
Bailey said, “When we get after you on the defensive end, we’re dangerous.”
He noted that the team has had only “seven or eight practices,” the late start being due to the football team’s deep run into the playoffs last month.
Narrows was 15 for 25 from the floor at halftime, offsetting its 14 turnovers, and took a 38-18 lead at the break.
Giles used its press to some effect in the second half, but it could not derail the home team for long. Brady Whitehead scored seven unanswered points for the Spartans in the third quarter, trimming the margin to 51-35 with 2:16 on the clock. Giles had just four points in the rest of the period.
A putback by Narrows’ Hunter Smith produced the widest margin of the game, 70-43, early in the final stanza.
The home squad ended with 29 field goals on 54 attempts. Giles converted 18 of 55 field-goal tries.
Logan Conley was the game’s leading scorer, with 30 points including three from beyond the arc for Narrows. Morgan attained a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Dustin Wiley contributed 11 points. Ten Narrows players scored in the contest.
Wiley, a senior, said, “When we get rolling, we play really well as a team.” Commenting on the depth of the Narrows bench, he said, “We have 15 athletes on the team. We can trust anybody to go in, at any time.”
He added, “Basketball shape and football shape are two completely different things. We’ve been having to work a lot, but we’re getting there.”
Wiley said that Conley “basically runs our whole offense. He sets everything up. Even if he’s not scoring, he finds the open man, and he can get anyone going on any given night.”
Whitehead was top point producer for Giles with 16 points, while Preston Whitlock had 14 points and six rebounds.
Narrows hosts Covington on Friday in its first district game of the season. Giles will host Fort Chiswell on Friday.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.