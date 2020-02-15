NARROWS, Va. — Narrows checked all the boxes in its boys basketball regular-season finale on Friday night at the William B. Patteson Gymnasium.
— The Green Wave took control from the start and submerged Bath County 76-28 for Narrows’ 14th win in 20 outings.
— Plenty of bench players for Narrows (14-6, 9-3 Pioneer District) got valuable minutes on the court.
— Narrows’ relentless defensive pressure generated 34 turnovers by the visiting Chargers (6-15, 5-7).
— Bath County was limited to a 17 percent success rate on its field-goal tries (5-for-34).
— And last, but certainly not least, Patrick Bailey recorded his 100th win as coach.
Jumping out to a 14-2 lead in the first four minutes of action, Narrows’ fluid press had the Chargers on their heels, unsure of whether their inlet passes were going to reach their mark.
Bath County connected on one field goal in the first quarter, in which their hosts built a 26-4 advantage.
“For us, it’s the same thing every night,” Bailey said. “Our pressure defense, it’s going to turn you over … and then we use our athleticism to get up and down the floor.”
“That’s the way we play for four quarters, no matter what the score is.”
By halftime, most of the Green Wave reserves had checked in to the action.
Bailey said he told his team prior to tip-off, “Let’s go out and let’s play good from the beginning. … Let’s give some of these (bench players) some well-deserved time.”
One of those reserves, 6-foot-4 junior Dalton Bradley, generated 15 points before intermission on his way to a game-high 19 for the night.
Bailey said that Bradley is “playing good. He transferred in here right around Christmastime, right around the first of the year. We’ve been trying to work him in slowly, and he’s starting to come on.”
The coach’s next sentence revealed the understatement in that narrative.
“He’s scored in double figures, four or five games in a row for us, and some of those were double-doubles,” Bailey said.
Bradley also had five rebounds and two of Narrows’ five blocked shots. He said about his scoring on Friday, “It just kind of came natural. They fed me in the post, they got the right looks, and I was finishing good tonight.
“Everything was just flowing right tonight.”
He said that Bailey is “a really good coach. He really pushes (us) and expects a lot out of us. He runs us hard, and he wants us to get to the rim.
“He’s a great coach; he knows what he’s doing.”
With a 58-21 score on the board at halftime, the final two quarters were shortened. Bath County took 14 shots and made one field goal. Narrows was 7-for-23, and benefited from 11 turnovers by the Chargers.
The final bucket from the field, fittingly, came from a Narrows steal and a transition layup for a 50-point margin, 76-26.
Hunter Smith had 11 points and four rebounds for the Wave. Adam Frame had nine points, five steals and three assists. Dustin Wiley had eight points and three steals. Logan Conley pulled down seven rebounds.
Six players in the game finished with six points each, including four Chargers. Bath County’s Sean Flenner and Wyatt Harmon each chalked up six rebounds.
Regarding his 100th coaching victory at Narrows, Bailey said to reporters, “Yeah, that’s nice, but that’s all because of the kids. The kids do the work, and you get a little bit of the fame —but it’s all because of them.”
The Green Wave will host at least their first two games in next week’s district tournament. Games are scheduled for Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Bailey said, “I think (the tournament is) ours to lose, to be honest with you. I know Perry McCluer’s the No. 1 seed and we’re the No. 2 seed, but we took ‘em to the wire both times (in the regular season).
“I think, if we play our style, it’s ours to lose.”
Bradley observed that Narrows “really started clicking” in Friday’s blowout.
“This is a pretty good confidence builder,” he said. “I think it’ll help us a lot to keep us rolling.’”
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.