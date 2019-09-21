PEARISBURG, Va. — Narrows High School football’s losing streak to Giles has ended.
The Green Wave (4-0) relied on a suffocating defense to beat the Spartans 20-8 Friday night at Steve Ragsdale Field.
After 16 straight losses to its bitter county rival, Narrows was able to collect its second victory over Giles since the turn of the century.
“It means so much for not only this team but for the teams that came before. This was set in motion before this year, we’ve been turning it around for the last couple and it means a lot for these kids, for the coaches and most of all for our community,” Narrows head football coach Kelly Lowe said.
Last year’s 12-7 loss to the Spartans left a bad taste for Narrows as they gave up 12 points in the final nine minutes of that game. Friday’s game was a chance for redemption.
“I’ve been waiting for this my whole life, we’ve worked hard all off-season and we got upset last year in the fourth quarter that really stung a lot and we just brought that over to this game and we weren’t going to be shut out again,” Narrows running back Chad Blaker said.
The Green Wave defense was disruptive all night, not allowing the Spartans (0-4) to get into rhythm. Narrows only gave up one first down to its opponent in the first half.
“We just couldn’t handle them on the line of scrimmage, they were just better tonight against us,” Giles head football coach Jeff Williams said.
Coming into the game Narrows had only allowed two touchdowns in three games and shut down the Chilhowie running game to 23 yards on 29 carries.
The Narrows defense gave up 180 yards to Giles but a majority of that came on the final drive of the game after it was a three-score game.
“The defense just played phenomenal all night, Giles was just one play or two from breaking it there but our kids would always come up and make the play and it was huge,” Lowe said.
The past few years the Green Wave defense has been young and taking its lumps, but it put it all together Friday night.
“Our defense has been young the past few years and now we’re all juniors and seniors and we stepped up tonight,” Blaker said.
The speedy Blaker broke the scoring open in the second quarter with 38-yard touchdown run down the left side.
It was the only score of the first half and meant that the game would be decided in the second half.
“We knew we had to stop them coming out of the half and they just had a nice drive there and we had a few plays we should have made and we didn’t but they’re just a better football team,” Williams said.
The 13-play Green Wave drive to start the second half ended with a five-yard dive by Reid Bowman and ate up half of the quarter.
It was led by the offensive line that was asserting its dominance and the Green Wave only had to make one pass in the second half.
“That offensive line really showed out in the second half, they were moving people, they were blowing holes open and I’m just so proud of the whole group,” Lowe said.
Third downs were crucial all night long as Narrows was able to convert them while Giles struggled to pick up first downs.
“We didn’t convert as we normally do but we’re young and they just outplayed us,” Williams said.
The Green Wave defense was able to keep the Spartans in long third downs which is how the coaching staff drew it up while the offense had short third downs that Chase Blaker could sneak for.
“We felt like if we were third and short we had a great chance picking up a first down and if they were third and long we felt they were out of what they wanted to do so it kind of played into our advantage,” Lowe said.
The momentum quickly went in Narrows’ favor when the opening kickoff was fumbled and the Green Wave pounced on it.
After turning it over on fourth down the first half other than the touchdown drive for Narrows was marred by penalties on both sides.
An interception on the first play of the first quarter with Giles driving gave Narrows the opportunity to finish the game. A slow and methodical drive resulted in Ty Robertson scoring from five yards out.
Giles got the ball back with five minutes left in the game and drove down the field behind the rushing of Dominic Collini who had 130 yards for the game on 17 carries. Drew Ferrell was able to speed in for a touchdown with under a minute left.
“I’m just so proud of our kids, our community and it’s a great day to be a Green Wave,” Lowe said.
At Steve Ragsdale Field
Narrows… 0 7 7 6 — 20
Giles……… 0 0 0 8 — 8
Scoring
Second Quarter
N — Chad Blaker 38-yard run (Matthew Morgan kick) 5:51
Third Quarter
N — Reid Bowman 5-yard run (Morgan kick) 6:05
Fourth Quarter
N — Ty Robertson 5-yard run (run failed) 5:14
G — Drew Ferrell 5-yard run (Dominic Collini run) 49.4
Team Statistics
First Downs: N 10, G 8. Rush-Yards: N 41-166, G 37-180. Pass yard: N 57, G 29. Comp-Att-Int: N 3-6-0, G 2-9-1. Fumbles-Lost: N 1-0, G 2-2. Penalty-yards: N 4-35, G 8-66. Punts-Avg.: N 4-34.5, G 5-31.6.
Individual Statistics
Rushing yards: N Chad Blaker 13-97, Matthew Morgan 12-46, Chase Blaker 11-22, Ty Robertson 2-7, Reid Bowman 1-5, Team 3- (-16). G Dominic Collini 17-130, Chaston Ratcliffe 12-31, Logan Greenway 7-4, Drew Ferrell 1-5.
Passing: N Chase Blaker 3-6-0 td-57-0 int. G Chaston Ratcliffe 2-9-0 td-29-1 int.
Receiving: N Dustin Wiley 1-23, Matthew Morgan 1-19, Logan Conley 1-17. G Nathan Sheetz 1-26, Logan Greenway 1-3.
