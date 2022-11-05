NARROWS, Va. — Sam Albert rushed for 154 yards and four touchdowns and the Narrows football team outran the Chargers 42-35 at Harry Ragsdale Field, on Friday night.
Albert scored on TD runs of 7, 23, 23 and 3 yards for the Green Wave, which finished the regular season at 8-1 overall.
Aidan McGlothlin passed for 158 yards and two touchdowns for Narrows. Carson Crigger had four catches for 117 yards, including a 56 yard TD reception. Kolier Pruett had an 11 yard TD catch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.