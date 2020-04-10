NARROWS, Va. — All through the off-season and during preseason practices, the primary focus for the Narrows High School baseball team was on hitting.
Struggling to drive in runs in clutch situations was something that the Green Wave struggled to do last year. Those failures resulted in some close losses in 2019 but signs of improvements were starting to show up ahead of the highly-anticipated season opener.
“There was a number of times that we just didn’t produce offensively like we should have and we’ve worked a lot in the off-season and the beginning of this year really made a lot of improvements,” head coach Chris Helvey said.
Before the Green Wave could show off their skills, high school baseball all across the Commonwealth took a major hit.
The season was suspended and then ultimately canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. There remains a slim chance that the Virginia High School League will allow games to be played in June and July if safety warrants. Helvey keeps hoping against hope.
“I’m holding out and being positive that we may still have somewhat of a season and I hope we do especially for the seniors,” Helvey said.
Those games would likely be limited to district games. The VHSL has already canceled all state tournaments for spring sports.
The Green Wave were expected to have a number of underclassmen be instrumental part of the team but Helvey’s three seniors veterans are the natural leaders of this team.
“You don’t have to be a senior to lead but it makes it so much better when you have your older guys stepping up and taking that role and not telling the younger guys what to do but showing them what to do,” Helvey said.
Dustin Wiley, Chase Blaker and Gavin Fletcher are also leaders in the other sports they play. Those leadership skills translate smoothly onto the diamond.
Narrows managed to get in a scrimmage against James Monroe — one of the area’s most consistently strong programs on the West Virginia side of the state line — before the season was suspended. Helvey saw positive signs from his young team.
“I felt like we did okay, saw some really bright spots and was looking forward to getting out and getting after it and having a good season,” Helvey said.
Unlike some of the teams in the area where the teams play baseball all year long, most Narrows players also playing football and basketball in the fall and winter. This can be a disadvantage for the Green Wave when facing some of its other Class 1 opponents.
“We play a lot of teams like Auburn whose kids play year-round,” Helvey said.
“To be super-successful and to be able to compete with those teams you’ve got to be doing the same thing,” Helvey said.
A number of Green Wave baseball players harbor hopes of playing baseball at the collegiate level. With all sports shutting down at every level, the situation creates questions in Helvey’s mind about his kids’ opportunities for recruitment by college coaches.
“There’s kids that plan on hopefully going to the next level. How does that affect those kids and their recruiting of those kids?” said Helvey, who noted that limited opportunities to be seen by college scouts doesn’t only affect seniors.
College coaches are not just looking at the seniors to see recruit them for the following season but looking at the younger players to begin recruiting for the future years.
“It just makes it tough for those kids to be seen,” Helvey said. “They want to see multiple years of being consistently improving and getting better and producing.”
Helvey’s players are able to do individual workouts which are valuable.
But that isn’t the same as being able to play in competitive games.
“Working in the off-season and working on your own is fine but there is nothing like getting out and playing a game and having that game speed,” Helvey said.
