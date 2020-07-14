NARROWS, Va. — Over the last half-decade, Narrows High School has become particularly competitive in football, volleyball and boys and girls basketball.
Next week, the school’s athletes in those sports will finally get a chance to begin conditioning for a 2020-2019 school sports year which remains shrouded in uncertainty.
Conditioning sessions for those sports will begin on Monday, July 20 said Kelly Lowe, Green Wave athletic director and head football coach.
“The VHSL executive committee is supposed to meet on Wednesday and hopefully we’ll have a little more guidance after then, as far as the fall goes. So we decided that we’re going to start on Monday,” said Lowe, who, like other Virginia coaches, has no clear idea when normal football practice will be allowed in the Old Dominion.
“I don’t have any idea. You hear all kinds of rumors but I’ve heard nothing concrete, so I would hate to guess. I’m not sure what’s going to happen,” he said, noting that Narrows’ conditioning schedule is targeting a traditional August 1 starting date for football practice until otherwise directed.
Football sessions will be focused on conditioning and weight lifting. Basketball and volleyball will include drills where players can dribble or do bump and set reps with individually issued balls. The balls will be sanitized after each drill session.
“It’s going to look a whole lot different than what we’ve done in the past,” Lowe said.
The Class 1 Green Wave football program has become a perennial contender for the Pioneer District championship in recent years. While it has had mixed results in recent seasons, the Narrows volleyball team was Class 1 state runner up in 2017. Last season the Green Wave boys basketball season posted a possible program high 18-7 record under head coach Patrick Bailey that included a Pioneer District tournament championship. Five years ago Narrows girls basketball had the region’s all-time scoring leader in Maggie Guynn, now a player at Concord University. The hiring of former Pulaski County head coach Bradley Sutphin, who led the Class 4 Cougars to the 2018-19 state finals, has re-energized expectations for Lady Wave hoops.
There remain many unanswered questions as to how all of these sports will be conducted during the coronavirus pandemic under the Commonwealth’s current administration. But at least it’s good to be doing something, Lowe said.
“The kids have talked. I think the kids will be excited just to get back to some kind of normalcy. Getting ready for their upcoming seasons — whenever they may be,” Lowe said. “Just having a little bit of ‘normal’ back in their lives is going to be a good thing for everybody.”
