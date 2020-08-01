Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.