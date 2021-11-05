Multiple storylines on both sides of the state line converge on Friday, which is the last night of the regular season for Four Seasons Country football programs in both West Virginia and Virginia.
Playoffs, which begin next week, will be paired over the weekend.
Mingo Central (3-6) at Bluefield (4-3)
Bluefield heads into Friday’s game ranked No. 17 in Class AA — on the playoff bubble — according to the latest WVSSAC rankings.
“If we win, we’ll get in. I just don’t know where exactly,” said Bluefield head coach Fred Simon. “We’ll get in there in that bottom eight somewhere.”
Mingo Central is ranked 25th.
“You’ve got to play to win. They’re capable of beating us if we don’t play. Every game is a playoff game … for us it started last week. It really started after the Beaver-Graham game,” Simon said.
The Beavers head into the game following a 21-19 win against Far Southwest Virginia powerhouse Ridgeview.
“I thought last week our kids had to battle together and that’s a good test for us. We found a way to come out of there. I think we’re definitely making a step forward in the right direction,” the Bluefield head coach said.
Quarterback Ryker Brown is Bluefield’s primary offensive engine, having passed for 938 yards and 10 touchdowns while only allowing four interceptions.
Brown, who is also a defensive captain at linebacker, is the team’s second leading rusher, having gained 271 net yards and scored four touchdowns.
“He’s basically a leader on both sides of the ball and he plays to win,” Simon said.
Amir Hairston leads the Beavers ground attack, having compiled 558 yards and six touchdowns. Jamel Floyd has rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns.
Jacorian Green (24-404, 5 TDs) and Jaeon Flack (20-223, 2 TDs) lead the receiving corps, with Chance Johnson (16-191, 2 TDs) providing an additional threat on the routes.
All of Bluefield’s overall offensive numbers are more impressive,when one considers the games that were lost to COVID — including the sacrifice forfeit to Woodrow Wilson. But, as Simon points out, the Beavers have a collective goal in front of them more important than individual numbers.
“Stats are O.K., but the bottom line is finding a way to win,” Simon said. “I’m happy for the stats … that tells you what kind of kids we’ve got and the kind of talent we have. But the bottom line is we have to play together to find a way to win.
Princeton Senior (5-2) at Parkersburg South (4-5)
After last week’s 23-17 loss at Greenbrier East in overtime, the Tigers fell to No. 10 in the Class AAA rankings. Parkersburg South is ranked 18th.
The Tigers have been entangled with assorted COVID protocols and complex quarantine procedures in addition to injuries that have thinned out the depth chart.
Quarterback Grant Cochran, running back Brodee Rice and the Princeton offensive front have been great assets, but Princeton’s offense finds itself out-of-balance, unable to make the most of the passing attack that brought the program back into the mainstream.
In spite of the seemingly-catastrophic loss against the Spartans last week, Princeton is still very much in the Class AAA playoff picture
“This game is for seeding. I think we’re on the road, regardless. If we win, we could go back to Greenbrier East. If we lose … I just don’t know. I haven’t got the far yet,” said Princeton head coach Chris Pedigo, whose team would certainly like a rematch with the Spartans.
“We definitely would. We felt like we left something on the table and we made a conscious effort to try to work some things out in the passing game that we haven’t been doing a very good job at. I feel like we’ve had a great week of practice. We’ll let that sort itself out. First thing, we’ve obviously got to take care of business [at Parkersburg],” Pedigo said.
Mount View (8-1) at Greenbrier West (6-3)
The Golden Knights are ranked No. 5 in the WVSSAC Class A state poll. The Cavaliers are highly motivated to lay an ambush for the Knights at Charmco.
Mount View is led by quarterback Ryan Long and an assortment of playmakers including T.J. and Trey Bell, Justin and Jason Haggerty and Tony Bailey.
Summers County (2-7) at James Monroe (5-3)
This has been a winning week for James Monroe head coach John Mustain and his family.
On Tuesday night the Mavericks had a 35-16 win over Covington. Later that evening, Mustain’s stepson, Jason Ballard, was elected to represent Giles County, Pulaski County, Redford City and Montgomery County in Virginia’s House of Delegates.
The Mavs, who are currently 9th in the WVSSAC Class A rankings, will look to keep Mustain’s streak going at Lindside tonight.
PikeView (2-6) at Nicholas County (7-2)
The Panthers had a big one on the line Tuesday night when it led Shady Spring 20-7 at the half. But the Tigers threw the hook and got away with a 40-26 victory at Gardner.
Today, PikeView is ranked 28th in the Class AA rankings. The Grizzlies are ranked No. 6 in same.
Note: Contrary to previous reports, the Panthers collected homecoming victories in 2017 and 2018. So last Friday’s 36-26 win over River View was apparently not the first in 11 seasons. Sorry. We were unintentionally misinformed.
Montcalm (2-6) at Webster County (1-7)
The Generals are ranked 35th in the Class A poll. The Highlanders are ranked 38th. The time for glory is now.
Virginia High (8-1) at Richlands (4-5)
Nobody has been able to slow the Bearcats down thus far except Graham, which outgunned VHS 56-23 on the third Friday of October. That’s the night the Blue Tornado got their last win, defeating Marion 22-17.
Richlands best athlete is Sage Webb. It’s 12th Man is Ernie Hicks Stadium.
River View (4-5) at Richwood (2-7)
The Raiders look for their chance to break even on the regular season. River View is ranked 24th in the Class A poll. The Lumberjacks are tied with Tucker County at 32nd
Narrows (4-5) at
Bath County (1-8)
The 2021 fall season has been a lot has lot harder on the Green Wave than the 2021 spring season.
Nevertheless, Narrows is part of the Region 1C playoff picture no matter what the outcome of tonight’s game at Hot Springs. They’ll traveling in the opening round of the playoffs.
The most unusual story line emerging in the post-season for Narrows fans may very well be…
Giles (6-2) at
Glenvar (8-1)
…the prospect of seeing county arch-rival Giles again in the Region 1C playoffs. A playoff rematch is not guaranteed to happen, but it could.
The Spartans dropped down to Class 1 membership in the Mountain Empire District this fall just as the team started regaining some of its old swagger. Giles remained the second-ranked team in Region 1C as of this week’s VHSL power rating.
The Highlanders are an old Three Rivers rival who aren’t likely to let their guard down simply because the Spartans are now a Class 1 team. Glenvar knows what it’s dealing with.
