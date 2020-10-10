WELCH — A week after scoring 55 points in the first game at the new Vic Nystrom Stadium the Mount View High School football team was held scoreless by Buffalo.
The Bison (3-0) played stingy defense and scored all of their points in the first half to win 27-0 Friday night.
Buffalo opened the scoring in the first quarter with a pair of touchdown runs and then a 24-yard touchdown pass put then up 20-0 through 12 minutes.
In the second quarter the Bison scored on a 13-yard touchdown pass for the final points of the night.
The second half was a defensive battle as the Golden Knights (1-4) could not take any control from the Bison.
Mount View is slated to play rival River View next Friday at Vic Nystrom Stadium in a rematch of the 8-0 win for the Raiders at Mitch Estep Field earlier this season. The game is not set in stone with River View High School closed from this past Monday due to someone at the school testing positive for COVID-19.
