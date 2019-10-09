MONTCALM — When the Montcalm Lady Generals volleyball team’s passes found their twin towers on Tuesday night, they could not be stopped.
Kaileigh Hodges and Katlyn Williams combined for 27 kills in Montcalm’s 25-12, 25-14, 22-25, 25-9 victory over visiting Bluefield Tuesday.
“Everybody did their job tonight, they executed like they were supposed to,” Montcalm head volleyball coach Loressa Bouldin said.
Despite Hodges and Williams taking a huge portion of the kills it was a complete team effort. The players in the back row were digging attempted kills from Bluefield and keeping the ball alive for either of them to hit.
“Pass, set, hit, We’re working on it, we’re making sure that that’s a fundamental skill that they have to have, they y have to take to every game and its a work in progress,” Bouldin said.
Hodges was the top hitter on the night for the Lady Generals with 17 kills and seven aces to top it off.
“She is one of the freshman and she’s struggled a little bit the last few games getting a little bit discouraged and she came out tonight and we were just like ‘have fun, just enjoy yourself, do what you know how to do’,” Bouldin said.
She definitely had fun all night, but especially in the second set when she had nine kills and two aces.
Williams had 10 kills, six aces and six assists on the night while Olivia Alexander contributed seven kills and an ace. Makenzie Crew had nine kills and an ace.
The performance against Bluefield was a good sign for the Montcalm coaches in light of Saturday’s matches, when the Lady Generals struggled.
“On Saturday we had a quad and it wasn’t our best because we were didn’t execute like we know that we can,” Bouldin said.
Three of the four sets went as planned for Montcalm and the lone set lost was where there were only two assists by the Lady Generals.
When Montcalm was able to get into rhythm it went on long runs to put games out of reach.
“The other three they executed like they were supposed to, they seemed like they were very focused, that’s what we’ve been preaching the last few weeks,” Bouldin said.
Both teams are full of youth who are learning with each game. The majority of Bluefield’s squad is comprised of underclassmen.
“We’re just building our volleyball program, we have a lot of young players and we’re just building it up the best we can.” Bluefield head volleyball coach Allison Watkins said.
The Lady Beavers were led by Beyonca Lee who had four aces and three kills. Joining her was Alexis Graham who had three aces and two kills including the ace to win the third set.
In the third set Bluefield did not allow Montcalm to go on any extended runs and once they went up late in the set the Lady Beavers were able to hold on.
Kayton Perkins ran the Lady Generals offense with 12 assists on the nights along with three aces and three kills.
“She’s a phenomenal setter, she’s everywhere that we need her to be,” Bouldin said.
It wasn’t just Perkins who was setting up the hitters but Crew and Jaden Lambert had five and four assists, respectively.
All facets of the game went well for Montcalm with the service game continuing to develop with the Lady Generals having 23 aces while the Lady Beavers had only eight.
“Great serves tonight, we’ve been working on serves because serves hurt you in the long run, it comes back to bite you sometimes and their service was great tonight,” Bouldin said.
With only one senior on the roster, who plays part-time, the Lady Generals are constantly getting better and making strides with each game. The young players are learning through the peaks and valleys of the season.
“it’s taken us a while but they’re getting to where they’re meshing very well together so we’re hoping that’s just the momentum to take us into the next few weeks because that’s when it’s the most important,” Bouldin said.
Being better at this point in the season compared to the start is very important with sectionals just a few weeks away.
“I think they’re going to be okay when it comes sectional time, we’re going to play one game at a time, they need to focus and execute,” Bouldin said.
