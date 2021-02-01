WHEELING — The Concord University women’s basketball team lost 69-60 to Wheeling Monday night in a Mountain East Conference game at the McDonough Center.
Riley Fitzwater finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. Junior guard Maggie Guynn notched her first career double-double as she scored 10 points to go with a career-best 14 rebounds. Freshman guard Maddie Ratcliff came off the bench with eight points.
The Mountain Lions committed a season-low 12 turnovers, but was cooled to 35.4 percent shooting.
Concord plays Alderson Broaddus at home Wednesday in a 5 p.m. start.
