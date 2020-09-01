Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 79F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.