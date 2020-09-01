MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University head football coach Neal Brown said he was not pleased with the way his special teams performed during last Saturday’s scrimmage.
“That was not very good on Saturday so we worked on all the special teams, and I thought we got solid work today,” he said following Monday’s practice. “We made some strides on kickoff and kickoff return, and we’ve got to continue to work on our punt return unit.”
After studying Saturday’s scrimmage tape, Brown said it went about as he expected.
There was some good give and take on both sides of the ball. He thought the running game continues to make strides and was encouraged with the productivity he got from running backs Leddie Brown, Tony Mathis Jr. and Alec Sinkfield, as well as true freshman A’varius Sparrow with the three’s.
He also thought the defense performed well in limiting downfield passing plays while also creating some takeaway opportunities.
Tuesday’s full-go practice marked the end of preseason training camp. The rest of the week will consist of no on-field activities for the players on Wednesday and then Thursday afternoon initial Eastern Kentucky prep work will begin.
Brown said that’s when the remaining personnel decisions will be made.
“We’re going to evaluate today and then tomorrow,” he said.
Friday will be more EKU work and then Saturday’s practice will be a mock game for the players and staff, according to Brown.
Eastern Kentucky will kick off its abbreviated 2020 season this Saturday afternoon at Marshall. That game will kick off at 1 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ESPN.
