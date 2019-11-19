MORGANTOWN — It was business as usual on Tuesday at the Puskar Center, a busy day of practice and interviews, Neal Brown meeting with the media and taping his TV show, players getting treatment, practicing, looking at film of Oklahoma State and the Cowboys great running back Chuba Hubbard.
The spirit was high after breaking a five-game losing streak at Kansas State, almost as if the team with a new quarterback in Jarret Doege had been reborn.
But something — or, to put it more on target — someone was missing, an important key to the West Virginia defense who had made a key play in the upset of K-State.
His name was Josh Norwood and while his teammates were dissecting the Oklahoma State offense and defense a surgeon was dissecting Norwood’s shoulder to repair the collarbone he had broken while making a spectacular diving interception of a Skylar Thompson pass.
All of a sudden his college career — as wild a ride as you can get out of playing college football — was over, save for a miracle run to a bowl game, which he just might be able to get ready for as the prognosis is that he will healed by December.
Josh Norwood deserves a better fate to end his career than as a one-armed bandit, for this is a kid who you had to love ... and his defensive coordinator Vic Koenning did just that, love him.
Undersized, not quite fast enough, he somehow found a way to overcome, so we’ll let Koenning take over with the narration.
“Here’s what you don’t know,” Koenning said “I saw Josh Norwood play as a junior in high school, a senior in high school. He was potentially a guy we would like at Troy but we weren’t 100% sold on him because he’s undersized, we didn’t know what he would play, he wasn’t quite as fast as you want.”
Then word reached Koenning at Troy that Norwood had signed with Ohio State.
Yes, that Ohio State.
“We were shocked that Ohio State took him, don’t know exactly what happened there. I’m just being candid. I love the coach at Valdosta, he’s a great guy and Josh has some of what they call ‘Dawg’ in him.
“He’s aggressive, likes to come downhill. He plays like we’d like all our guys to play, except there are other things. He’s also a wild card. He’s not always in the right spot.
“You get what you got. He’s had a tumultuous college career and I’ll help him any way I can because he really wants to be good at something. I really think good and being the best is what he tries to be.”
Indeed. He was a corner, then a safety, then a corner, then a safety.
Not that it mattered, Josh Norwood was the same player no matter where they played him and that meant he was all-out assassin.
There were three games this year in the middle of the season against tough competition when he was punishing people, stringing together double figure tackles in each of those three games.
And remember, this is a 5-9, maybe 175-pound man doing his thing in a land of giants.
Twice this year, once last year, though, he was called for targeting fouls, ejected from the game and suspended.
He wasn’t a dirty player. He was, however, going to do what he had to do to make the play and sometimes caught up in a game like football and mixed in with such an aggressive demeanor there’s no way to stop the match from lighting the fuse.
And so there he was, recovering in Ruby Memorial Hospital while his teammates could only wish good things for him.
“I talked to him a couple of days ago in the training room,” said fellow senior Reese Donahue, a defensive tackle. “I’m proud of the way he played. He’s been a great leader and he stepped up.
“It’s one of those things with him, when you’re watching film and see a guy sell out, give his body for the team, just risk everything. That’s something you just can’t teach.
“We’re really proud of what he’s done this whole season and the last game. He’s in a good head space. If we go to a bowl game, maybe he’ll make it back and be able to play. Regardless, he’s got a great future ahead of him.”
“He’ll put his body in there. He’s not very big. You all have seen him. I don’t know how much he weighs, but he has zero fear about going in and tackling big running backs or tight ends,” Brown explained.
