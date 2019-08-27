MORGANTOWN — Coach Neal Brown’s leadership council of players is having a large effect on the team’s locker room and off field behavior. The council of 15 players from offense, defense and special teams was formed after spring practice.
“The players vote who is on it and 95% of the time I got with their vote,” Brown said.
The idea is to have the players police themselves.
“We try to train them how to be leaders and prepare them for things that might come up. Then we sit down once a week. Sometimes it’s important stuff, sometimes it’s what do you want for Friday night dinner or if we are going to go to a movie, what do you want to watch?” Brown said.
“It allows feedback, me giving feedback, it allows them to give me direct feedback. Sometimes there are things that are important to 17, 18 and 19 year olds that aren’t important to me, things like ‘Hey, coach, can we listen to this in pregame?’”
It gives the players ownership in the team.
“Something is wrong, we get it fixed as long as they handle it as players,” he said. “We had an incident where our locker room was a mess the first few days of fall camp. I said, you guys gonna handle this? Here’s the deal, you make sure guys clean it up or you stay late to clean it up. You do that or we’ll handle it as a team.”
Senior tackle Colton McKivitz is on the council.
“That’s one of the most hated things we see, towels or bottles on the WV in the weight room,” he said. “It was older guys staying 20 or 30 minutes after practice to clean things up so we weren’t there doing pushups. That was something that was said between the older guys to make sure everyone takes care of his locker.
“Forty some guys voted – I was a guy they wanted to follow and that’s a pretty big deal and a real responsibility on a team like this with a lot of young guys,” McKivitz said. “It’s pretty humbling when you get a position like that.”
Quarterback Austin Kendall was somewhat surprised, as a newcomer to be put on the body.
“It meant a lot to see the trust those guys had in me,” he said. “On the council, you are trying to look after the team, whatever I should be doing, whatever I shouldn’t be doing. Coach Brown comes to us to see if we have any problems on the team.”
•••
WVU quarterback Austin Kendall has had four pretty good teachers between Oklahoma and West Virginia, learning from coaches Riley Lincoln in Norman and Neal Brown here, while playing behind Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray at Oklahoma.
“I learned a lot from Baker and Kyler, especially in leadership and how they approached the game,” he said Tuesday. “They approached the game every week like I’m not the starter, I’m going to learn what I need to learn every day.”
Mayfield, of course, was the more vocal leader but Murray offered as much confidence.
“Baker is more of a vocal guy but Kyler, when it came down to crunch time, he was a guy ready to go, motivated the guys around him. He made them believe that if he made the play we would win the game,” Kendall said.
“Coach Riley taught me that through the spring, the summer and fall you learn the playbook,” he said. “He said tht was how Tom Brady did it. I learned even if you knew the play, you approached it like you never saw it before.”
At WVU, he learned from Brown that a coach can push you hard to make you better.
“Coach Brown was definitely hard on me and the other quarterbacks as well, but you have to take that as coaching. It’s for your best interest. He would throw everything at you, just to see how you will handle it,” he said.
•••
Legend has it that back in 1908 a Harvard coach strangled to death a bulldog during his pregame speech to get his Crimson geared up to play the Yale Bulldogs, a story that probably is more fiction than fact.
Knute Rockne, of course, had his legend grow with his “Win One for the Gipper” halftime talk against Army and West Virginia’s Bill Stewart became a local legend with his “Leave No Doubt” locker room oration against Oklahoma in his first game as Mountaineer coach.
Expect nothing legendary this weekend out of Neal Brown before he sends his team into battle against James Madison in his Mountaineer debut.
“I’m a real short pregame guy,” Brown said during his Tuesday press conference. “It’s usually pretty short ... ‘Hey, I love you, I appreciate you. I really mean that.’ I tell them why I do both of those things. I tell them to have fun. I tell them whatever our theme for the week is and then it’s let’s go.”
Brown believes less is more in these situations.
“As you get closer to games, I speak less and less to them. They are ready to play pregame. If they’re not, there’s nothing I can say in the last minute before we walk out to make them play better,” he said.
•••
Junior college basketball recruit Ethan Richardson will not be enrolling at WVU, according to a report on Metro News.
Richardson is a 6-10 254-pound forward from Fresno (California) Community College who averages 16.4 points and 7.2 rebounds a game.
The school registrar said he had not enrolled for fall classes and an athletic department source said he wasn’t expected.
This leaves the Mountaineers with an open scholarship.
