MORGANTOWN — West Virginia has placed four players on the 2022 Preseason Football team as selected by the conference’s media, three of the four players being instate products.
Leading the way are linemen on each side of the ball who are expected to have All-American seasons, both from the same high school just 15 miles down the road WVU.
Center Zach Frazier, a junior, and defensive tackle Dante Stills, a fifth-year senior, both from Fairmont Senior High, anchor the offensive and defensive lines, which are expected to be the strength of the team.
Also named to the team is Casey Legg, the aptly-named placekicker from Cross Lanes Christian in Charleston, highlighting an amazing journey. Legg did not play football in high school.
The final is Charles Wood, a senior from Dallas who transferred to WVU last season from Illinois State.
Texas running back Bijan Robinson was selected as Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, as well as joining Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn as the only unanimous selections.
The Preseason Defensive Player of the Year is Kansas State’s dynamic pass rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah while Oklahoma’s new quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who transferred in from Central Florida after the Sooners lost not only coach Lincoln Riley and their two top quarterbacks to the two USC schools — Southern California and South Carolina.
Gabriel put up big numbers a year ago leading Central Florida into position to be accepted for membership in the Big 12 in the next expansion and is expected to be to the Sooners’ offense what WVU newcomer JT Daniels is expected to be to the Mountaineers.
Neither Gabriel nor Daniels were picked to the All-Big 12 at quarterback, however, as that honor fell upon Oklahoma State’s redshirt senior Spencer Sanders.
Oddly, the Sooners, who have dominated the Big 12 for decades, had only one player named to the all-conference team and that is punter Michael Turk.
Leading the way in selections is Kansas State with six players, followed by Baylor with five and Iowa State and WVU with four. Oklahoma State landed three players on the team along with Texas while TCU had two and Kansas, like Oklahoma, had one selection.
Texas Tech was shut out in the voting. Stills is a repeat member of the Preseason All-Conference Team.
. and comes into a season many thought he would never play as he was eligible for the NFL draft tied with Darryl Talley, whose uniform jersey was retired last year, for sixth on WVU’s all-time sack list with 19.
