ATHENS — The Concord University women’s basketball team never trailed as it ran past Alderson Broaddus, 93-77, Saturday afternoon in a Mountain East Conference game at the Carter Center.
The Mountain Lions (7-12, 5-9 MEC) started the game on a 10-2 run after graduate forward Alexis Phillips hit a three-pointer at the 6:54 mark of the first quarter. The lead ballooned to as much as 12 points in the first, 22-10, after junior guard Maddie Ratcliff’s layup in the final 30 seconds of the opening period.
CU held off any Alderson Broaddus (4-15, 3-11 MEC) run as the closest the game got in the first half was 32-24, and Concord led by double digits, 37-26, at halftime.
The Battlers did get as close as 40-33 three minutes into the second half, but Ratcliff’s three-pointer from the top of the key restored a double-digit lead.
Still holding onto a comfortable 64-53 edge with 7:45 remaining, Concord went on a 14-2 run that only elapsed 1:43 of the fourth quarter clock. Ratcliff scored six of her 11 points during the spurt.
Freshman forward Abbie Smith led all scorers in the game with 20 points as she went 9-for-10 from the field. Graduate forward Maggie Guynn went for 15 points, and was 3-of-6 from three-point distance. Junior guard Jaisah Smith sniffed at a quadruple-double as she tallied 14 points, a career-best 11 rebounds, six assists and a career-best eight steals which is also an individual single-game program record. Ratcliff rounded out the double-digit scorers.
CU dished out six 25 assists on 32 made shots. J. Smith led the way while junior guard Nakaila Gray and Phillips each had four assists.
As a team, Concord had 19 steals.
The Mountain Lions continue their two-game home stand 5:30 p.m. Wednesday versus Frostburg State.
