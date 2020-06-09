NEW ORLEANS — Concord University Sports Information Director Wes McKinney has been named the recipient United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches’ Association Excellence in Communication Award for Division II, the organization announced Tuesday afternoon.
The Excellence in Communications Award recognizes those athletics communications representatives at conferences and/or schools who have committed to outstanding coverage and support of collegiate cross country. Winners were selected by the USTFCCCA Communications Staff after a nomination period.
Louisville’s Natalie Uhl, Lynchburg’s Mark Robertson and John Brown’s Nicholas Robinson were the Division I, Division III and NAIA winners of this year’s award for the track and field season along with McKinney.
“I would like to thank Concord Director of Athletics Kevin Garrett and President Kendra Boggess for the opportunity to work at Concord as a full-time employee for six years now,” McKinney said. “As an alumni of the university, Concord has always and will always hold a special place in my heart. I’d like to thank Concord head men’s and women’s cross country and track and field head coach Mike Cox for nominating me for this prestigious award. Lastly, I would like to thank the student-athletes from all sports who make this job very enjoyable with their success in competition and in the classroom.”
Not long after the indoor season ended and the outdoor season was canceled, McKinney launched a two-part series entitled Inside the Numbers where he took a closer look at each team’s performances during the indoor season. He included numerous marks from a number of athletes in order to give a broad look at the season and not just through the guise of the stars.
All the while, McKinney produced Senior Spotlight features on YouTube for spring-sport athletes had their seasons and career cut shot, where fans can get to know those athletes who helped shape the teams during their careers on campus 15 to 20 minutes at a time. This doesn’t just go for track & field, but all of the other sports, too, as McKinney is the only SID in town.
“Wes has done an incredible job promoting our sport and in this pandemic that we are going through, he has gone above and beyond to promote our sport even more,” Cox said in his nomination for McKinney. “I feel like Wes is very deserving of this award and I hope you strongly consider him.”
To help promote the sports of cross country and track & field further, McKinney was selected by the Mountain East Conference to broadcast the 2019 MEC Cross Country Championship in Wheeling. It was the first time the MEC broadcasted the cross country championship.
The USTFCCCA Excellence in Communications dates back to 2014 and is given out to cross country and track & field sports information directors at the end of the cross country and outdoor track & field seasons. McKinney is the first MEC SID to garner the accolade while being the third SID in the Atlantic Region along with Slippery Rock’s Jon Holtz and St. Augustine’s Anthony Jeffries.
As alumni of Concord University, McKinney was a four-year athlete for Cox on the men’s cross country and track & field team from 2009-13.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
