SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Concord University fifth-year senior forward Yasmin Mosby has been named the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association Atlantic Regional Player of the Year
The Mountain Lions women’s soccer team placed six players on the recently released All-Atlantic Region Team with Tuesday’s announcement.
All six players, junior midfielder Michelle Brogden, fifth-year defender Morgan Carmichael, senior forward Leah Foster, senior goalkeeper Leah Marsh, Mosby and junior midfielder Courtney Smith, were All-Atlantic Region First Team selections.
Mosby carries a streak of 11 consecutive games with at least one goal into next week’s NCAA Tournament game with West Chester. Overall, Mosby ranks second in Division II with 24 goals this season. The Hatfield, England native is the second straight Concord player to win Atlantic Region Player of the Year honors after Foster garnered the award in 2019—no regional accolades were given out in 2020. Mosby’s 51 points are also second in Division II. Mosby has at least one goal in 19 of CU’s 22 games this season.
Brogden heads into the NCAA Tournament’s Third Round with six goals and eight assists this season. The North Shields, England native has been part of Division II’s most potent offense as the Mountain Lions are tied for first with 76 goals this season. Brogden has saved her best games of the season for the stretch run, having tallied three or more points in four of the last seven contests. In Concord’s 3-1 NCAA Tournament win over Mercyhurst, Brogden had a goal and an assist.
Carmichael makes her third appearance on the All-Atlantic Region Team with Tuesday marking her second time on the first team. The Fleming Island, Florida native has helped pace a defense that has tallied 15 shutouts this season, second most in Division II. Additionally, CU’s defense has only allowed six shots per game this fall. Carmichael has added a goal and an assist this season from her right back position.
Foster has put together an all-region season for the second time in her career by scoring 13 goals and handing out 12 assists. Her 38 points for the season rank 11th in Division II while the 12 assists are eighth in the country. The Wigan, England native is just inside the top 25 (23rd) in goals, and among active players Foster’s 125 points are fourth in Division II. Similar to Mosby, Foster has at least one point in 17 games.
As the final line of defense, Marsh is the owner of 12 solo shutouts this season which ranks in a tie for third in Division II. The Morgantown, West Virginia native has only let in 10 goals this season as her 0.452 goals-against average is sixth in Division II. Marsh has spent just shy of 2,000 minutes in goal this season and has stopped 85 percent of shots that have come her way.
As a distributor out of the central midfield, Smith ranks second in Division II in assists with 16. The Fayetteville, West Virginia native has tallied at least one assist in 12 games this season. and her game-winning goal against Fairmont State helped push Concord to the MEC Championship Game. Smith has notched four goals this season with all four coming in the last eight contests.
Concord’s six selections for the all-region team were the most for any team, and it follows up the 2019 All-Atlantic Region Team that CU put six players on including Carmichael, Foster and Mosby.
The Mountain Lions face West Chester in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 1 p.m. Thursday, December 2 at the YMCA Paul Cline Complex in Beckley, West Virginia.
