ATHENS — The Concord University men’s basketball team turns the page on Saturday afternoon, starting Mountain East Conference play by taking on the University of Charleston in Athens.
Concord (2-3) began the season unevenly, including two losses last weekend in North Carolina. Charleston, picked second in the MEC preseason poll, has run through its non-conference schedule with a 4-0 record. UC is ranked 16th nationally in the NCAA Division II media poll.
Saturday’s encounter at the Carter Center features intriguing individual matchups. Concord big man Simun Kovach leads the conference in rebounding, with an average of 10.2 boards per contest, while Charleston’s Davon Robinson is tied for second with 10 rebounds per outing.
The freshman point guard for CU, Ethan Heller, is tied with Drew Rackley of Charleston as the most prolific 3-point scorers in the MEC. Each has served up 15 treys so far.
The Concordians have sunk 43.7 percent of their field goal tries while the Golden Eagles are 48.5 percent from the field.
Concord defeated Charleston in all three meetings last season, knocking UC out of the Mountain East tournament with a 74-62 win. The other two games went to overtime.
“Charleston is a team we have a lot of familiarity with,” said Concord head coach Todd May. “It’s kind of become our rival in the Mountain East.”
“It’s going to be a big game,” May said. “Dwaine (Osborne, the seventh-year UC head coach) does a really, really good job with his program, and he’s going to have his guys ready to come down here.”
“We know it’s going to be a tough, hard-fought game, and we’ll make sure we have the guys ready to play.”
Last weekend’s road games added up to a “tough weekend,” May said. “I think we learned some things about ourselves down there.” Included on his checklist is toughness and defensive play.
Those qualities got a huge test on Thursday night in an exhibition contest on the home floor of Kent State, an undefeated Mid-American Conference school. The Golden Flashes took an 89-59 win.
May said about the start of MEC play, “Obviously, we wanted to do the best we could in the non-league (games), but now it’s really important … . All these games matter now, for (conference) seeding.”
Saturday’s doubleheader begins with a 2 p.m. tip of the women’s programs of CU and UC. It will also be the first conference contest for the Mountain Lions.
The Charleston women (3-1) were picked second and Concord (2-2) was third in the Mountain East preseason predictions.
In the current Division II Atlantic Region poll, selected by a panel of sports information directors, UC is ranked sixth and CU is among schools receiving votes outside of the top 10.
“It’ll be a battle, but when you get into conference play, they’re all battles,” said Concord head coach Kenny Osborne. “They’re very athletic, they’re very long, they’re very skilled. They have a ton of transfers … and a lot of new players.”
Osborne is happy to open the MEC schedule at home, even if other events may cut into the attendance on Saturday.
He observed that Concord’s Thanksgiving break begins Friday evening, a televised WVU football game kicks off at noon Saturday in Morgantown, and Virginia Tech is playing Pitt in Blacksburg.
In addition, Osborne said, “You still have high school football playoffs going on, and (this weekend) really kicks off the Christmas season. So you’ve got a ton of stuff going on this weekend. (But) this is the schedule they’ve given us, so we’ll take advantage of playing at home and try to get a win.”
Charleston senior Anna Hayton is the current MEC player of the week after shooting 71 percent from the field and recording a double-double in UC’s latest win, over Ohio Dominican.
In its past two games, Concord blew out Bluefield State 75-45, and lost at home to UVa-Wise 87-81 two days later. In that two-game span, CU senior Madison May averaged 22 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists, including a double-double in Bluefield.
She also left the UVa-Wise game briefly with an ankle injury. Osborne said she has been healing during an eight-day layoff since that game. He said on Tuesday, “Will she be 100 percent, no. But she’ll probably be 80, 85 percent.”
He said the two early losses will not derail the Mountain Lions’ season outlook.
“We’ve still got 24 more games left,” the veteran coach said. “You’ve got to keep that in mind. Saturday, if we win, we’re not going to go crazy (in celebration). If we lose, we’re not going to cancel the rest of the season. You’ve got to take one game at a time, and try to get better.”
“Let’s just get better every day, and we’ll just let it play out in February.”
