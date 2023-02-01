ATHENS — The calendar page has turned. Todd May is glad to see it.
On Tuesday, the last day of a good-turned-bad month for Concord men’s basketball, May told reporters at their weekly press conference, “I’m ready for January to be over. That’s for sure.”
May’s troupe of Mountain Lions tips off February with a goal of snapping a five-game losing streak during their game tonight in Athens against the Falcons of Frostburg State (6-14).
On January 16, Concord was ranked in the top 10 of the Division II Atlantic Region poll with a 10-4 record. They have not won since, though CU scored a season-high point total in Saturday’s home loss, 101-100, to Alderson-Broaddus.
Trying to strike an optimistic note, May said on Tuesday that February is traditionally “a big month for us. In the past, my teams have always gotten better as the year’s gone on, and had successful Februarys.”
The Falcons of Frostburg are coming off a 78-73 upset of nationally-ranked West Virginia State last Saturday, which ended Frostburg’s seven-game losing skid.
May said, “They played well. They were able to attack the rim, in the post-up with (center Jason) Murphy, and obviously off the bounce as well. (They also) did a very good job defensively against West Virginia State.
“They’re coming in here with some confidence, after that. It’ll be another tough matchup. We’ve got to make sure we’re ready to play.”
On the other hand, the CU coach said that his team’s losing streak boiled down to “the guys’ effort, plain and simple. … The guys aren’t playing as hard as they were earlier. We’re going to make some changes and we’ll go with that.”
He focused on Alderson-Broaddus claiming 16 offensive rebounds Saturday, and making 57% of their field-goal tries in the second half to force overtime. He also noted that Concord made only 23 of 32 free throws. The Battlers were 29 of 38 at the foul line.
May said, “Saturday it was free throws. We had our opportunities. If we make some in regulation, we probably don’t go to overtime, and if we make some there in the overtimes, we probably win the game.”
Defensively, he said, “We did a really good job in the first half (when A-B shot 37.5%) and then, in the second half, they came out and shot 57%.
“We’ve just got to have guys continue to play at a high level, and not take breaks on the floor. … It’s concerning, because we’ve shown that we can do it at a high level, and we can play defense and rebound and do all the things we need to do — and we’re not doing it right now.”
“We’ve got to get back to playing the way we’re capable of playing, offensively and defensively. I think, offensively, we’re doing some good things. You score 100 points on Saturday, you put yourself in a (good) position there.
“But defensively, we’ve got to continue to work … getting back to our principles of tough-nosed physical defense. Shot goes up, being a hammer, going in and rebounding the basketball.”
“We’ve got to focus on ourselves. We’ve got to make sure we take care of what we can control. Teams may show one thing on film, and come in and do something totally different. So we’ve got to make sure we’re ready, and prepare ourselves, and go out and play as hard as we physically can … .”
“This is a big stretch for us. We’re getting in to that time (that) we’re close to a month away from the conference tournament. So every game matters … every night is a grind.”
“We’ve got to make sure we’re prepared, and don’t take anyone lightly.”
“Hopefully that motivates some guys, and gets them playing to the highest level that they can play. We don’t have room for error, where guys can go out there and play at 50% or 75%. Everybody has to be out there and play at 100%.
“And hopefully, that’s our goal, for the guys we throw out there (tonight), and I hope they go out there and give us everything they’ve got.”
• • •
The Concord women (7-12) go for their third straight victory in this evening’s first game, which tips off at 5:30 in the Carter Center. The Mountain Lions tallied their highest-scoring game of the season in Saturday’s 93-77 win over Alderson-Broaddus, also on CU’s home court.
Five players reached double-figure scoring in the most recent victory, led by Abbie Smith’s 20 points and Jaisah Smith’s eight steals to go with 14 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
Concord head coach Tesla Southcott said, “I feel good about where we are. … I think the last two weeks, my kids have actually played very well. I think they’re hungry for that second half of the season.
“We always tell them … it’s what you do in February and March. You have to be playing your best basketball, come February, and I think the kids have really bought into that, the last two weeks.”
The coach said there was probably “a little bit” of a revenge factor against A-B, who beat Concord by 11 points at the end of November. “I think that helps drive the energy and the motivation, for sure.
“But I think, (after) playing three in a row on the road, I think my kids are really energized and excited to be at home.”
Concord had 25 assists and 46 rebounds, with 22 under the offensive board, in Saturday’s win.
“I think we’re head-and-shoulders (better) in the rebounding war than we were the first time around (against Frostburg),” Southcott said.
“It’s a huge factor.”
“All the time, I tell them, ‘Rebounding and boxing out takes zero skill. It’s all attitude and effort, and it’s all desire to go get the basketball.’
Frostburg State (5-15) is led by Emilee Weakley, a candidate for conference freshman of the year. She leads the league in scoring average (23.4) and is second in rebounds per game (10.2). Nonetheless, the Falcons have lost three straight.
