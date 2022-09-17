ATHENS — The football field at West Virginia Wesleyan College has been good to Concord University for more than a decade. Will that continue this weekend?
Arriving in Buckhannon with a 2-0 record, the Concord Mountain Lions will go for their sixth straight road win over the Bobcats this afternoon. Despite its struggles in recent years, CU has not lost at Cebe Ross Field since 2010.
Concord’s 2-0 record ”means a lot,” said leading rusher Thurlow Wilkins after last Saturday’s game. “It opens a lot of eyes, too, you know? Because a lot of people doubted us and everything … . They probably thought we would be 0-2.”
“It feels really good,” said Marcellus Saint, who led the defense with 11 tackles and an interception. “We earned it. It didn’t just come to us. We had to work for this one.”
While the Bobcats (0-2) have allowed an average of 490 yards on defense and 61 points per game, Concord head coach Dave Walker is taking nothing for granted, beginning with an oft-stated warning that Wesleyan is “a lot better than what their record indicates.”
“I think we’ve got to go in, and stay focused, and make sure we’re doing the things we need to do,” the Concord coach said at Wednesday’s weekly press conference.
“We have to go in and be able to control the line of scrimmage, I think. I think we’ve got to be able to move the ball, and sustain drives. I think we can’t just depend upon big plays.”
There were enough big plays last Saturday to earn the Mountain Lions a 21-7 win over Glenville State. Wilkins’ 26-yard touchdown run set up a 7-0 halftime lead for CU, and his 20-yard scamper in the third quarter made it 14-0.
Wilkins accounted for 102 of Concord’s 169 rushing yards in the game — the best yardage total for the run game in Walker’s 13 games as head coach.
“I was glad our offensive line really took control, and did a nice job up front. We were able to run the football,” Walker said. “Those guys (on the line) are not making a whole lot of mental mistakes. That’s huge.”
Quarterback Jack Mangel threw for 181 yards, completing 19 of 37 passes. His final toss of the day was a touchdown throw to Jarod Bowie with 3:16 left in the game.
With 10 catches so far in 2022, Bowie is tied for second in receptions in the Mountain East Conference.
Walker had praise for his defensive unit as well on Wednesday.
“We’ve got a kind of a ‘bend-but-don’t-break’ mentality,” he said. ”I’d like to see us do a little better job on third down, at times, but overall, I’m really happy with what they’re doing. It’s an older group, and mature and they’re playing hard and not making a lot of mistakes.”
“I just feel like our guys take a lot of pride in what we’re doing. We came up with some big plays when we needed to, on defense. Just playing a complete game is something that we’ve really stressed throughout camp. … Just finish.”
Two Concord defensive backs were formerly football players at West Virginia Wesleyan — John Merica and Michael Sawyer Jr.
Walker said, “They’re both great young men, and I think they bring something to our program. I know those guys will be excited to go up there and see their old [teammates]. But I’m glad they’re playing for us.”
The Bobcats’ freshman defensive back Ely Ghameshlougy has 20 tackles in two games, tied for fourth in the Mountain East.
Walker said about Wesleyan’s potential, “Defensively, at times, they’ve looked really, really good. … They’re capable of being really good, it’s just the matter of can they put it together at the right time.”
He said that the game could turn into a “a dogfight.” The solution to that for his squad is “to play hard — and our guys know that, and they’re preparing as such.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
