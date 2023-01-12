ATHENS — Junior wide receiver Jarod Bowie, senior quarterback Jack Mangel and junior running back Thurlow Wilkins of the Concord University football team have been named to the Don Hansen Football Gazette All-American Teams, the publication has released.
Bowie was voted to the first team while Mangel and Wilkins were both honorable mention.
Bowie picks up his fourth All-American First Team honor this postseason. The Martinsburg native led Division II in receiving yards (1,773) and receptions (102) this past fall. He finished in the top three nationally in touchdowns (18). Bowie amassed five 200-yard receiving games and reeled in two or more touchdowns five times. In addition to his All-American honors from the Associated Press, D2 Conference Commissioner’s Association and the American Football Coaches’ Association, Bowie was the MEC Offensive Player of the Year.
Mangel won post season glory after a season that saw him throw for 3,667 yards and 39 touchdowns. The Athens, Georgia native led Division II in yards per game (333.4). He finished the season by throwing for 350 yards or more in six straight games. Mangel had a game of six touchdowns versus Charleston (October 15) and another game of seven scores against Wheeling (October 29).
Wilkins averaged six yards per rush as he scampered for 1,179 yards on the ground while scoring 12 touchdowns. Against Charleston, Wilkins exploded for 279 rushing yards and four touchdowns. The Avon Park, Florida native put together four 100-yard games, including 141 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the season finale at UNC-Pembroke.
Virginia Union’s Jada Byers was the Don Hansen Offensive Player of the Year while Ferris State’s Caleb Murphy was the Defensive Player of the Year.
