ATHENS — Gray and dreary clouds began to give way to hints of blue sky as the fourth quarter of Concord University’s homecoming game played out on Saturday afternoon.
Both a literal and figurative transformation was taking place, as the CU Mountain Lions rallied from a 10-0 deficit to defeat the West Liberty Hilltoppers 20-16 and snap a two-game losing streak.
Dave Walker, Concord’s first-year head coach, had said again this week that he was waiting for his team “to put a full game together.” It took offense, defense and special teams, but he got his wish.
Concord (2-3) outgained West Liberty (3-2) by 130 yards. The CU defense held the Toppers to an average of one yard per rush attempt, and to 156 yards passing as Jack Allison was 18 for 38 through the air for WLU.
The Mountain Lions’ quarterback, Jack Mangel, was shaken up in the first half but competed a 195-yard passing day, connecting on 21 of 35 throws.
Kris Copeland was a 160-pound workhorse for the CU offense, rushing 21 times for 115 net yards and catching three passes for 37.
Concord’s special teams tipped the balance of power in the fourth quarter. On the second play of the period, Allison sneaked across the goal line to put West Liberty ahead 16-15, but it would be the Hilltoppers’ last points of the game.
Concord blocked the WLU extra-point attempt. T.J. Stokes snatched up the loose ball and ran it 75 yards for a reverse two-point play that gave CU the lead for good, 17-16.
The Concord offense ran a dozen plays, moving the ball deep into West Liberty territory and setting Giovanni Christiano up for a 22-yard field goal with 6:48 to go that turned into the final score of the contest.
The final two minutes were packed with drama. Faced with fourth and 11, Allison passed the ball to Isaiah Robinson at the edge of the sideline but the catch was ruled out of bounds and the ball went over to Concord on downs.
The home crowd, though sparse for a homecoming day, rose to its feet and began their familiar stomp on the metal bleachers to show their support. The Concord band played “Let’s Get It Started.”
Mangel kneeled down with the ball on three plays but time remained on the clock. West Liberty made a fair catch of a Concord punt with 2 seconds left. Allison’s long pass was batted down by a trio of Concord defenders at the CU 4 yard line as the siren sounded to end the game.
Eight receivers caught a pass for Concord, which was without injured wideout Jarod Bowie. Tywan Pearce, who had a record-setting 288 receiving yards last week, had six grabs for 70 yards.
The Hilltoppers took a 7-0 lead on a 7-yard pass to Jesse Collins. A heavy rain began to fall in the second quarter. but It didn’t stop West Liberty’s Jason Mitchell from pulling down the first of his two interceptions, which soon led to Owen Rozanc’s 36-yard field goal.
The turnaround began with four minutes left before halftime. Copeland sprinted 33 yards, breaking four tackles in the process, and on the next play, Mangel tossed a 34-yard rainbow to Pearce in the end zone. That produced a 10-6 score, though the extra point attempt failed.
On the ensuing kickoff, a West Liberty fielding miscue pinned the visitors at their own 1 yard line. The next play produced a safety when the slippery football squirted away from Allison and rolled out of the back of the end zone. The unlikely 10-8 score held through halftime.
Playing up-tempo, Concord got the only points of the third quarter on a 5-yard touchdown run by Copeland, ending a nine-play drive that lasted slightly more than three minutes. CU rang up first downs on four of those nine plays.
The game was not won on style points. Concord was penalized 15 times for 130 yards and West Liberty was assessed eight penalties for 76 yards. Numerous other penalties were declined or offset. The Mountain Lions secured 20 first downs compared to 13 for the visitors.
Senior linebacker Tylen Fowler had seven tackles for CU, five of them solo stops. Fowler, Dajor Davenport and Nathan Lease each recorded sacks. West Liberty’s David Gilcreast had three tackles for loss of yardage, including two sacks, and six total tackles.
The Mountain Lions won their homecoming game for the first time since 2015, and the Hilltoppers lost in Athens for the fifth straight time.
Concord will hit the road next weekend to play at the University of Charleston.
