BRIDGEPORT — The Mountain East Conference today announced its all-conference teams and top individual award winners for the 2021 football season with Charleston’s Tyreik McAllister earning Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Frostburg State’s Carl Igweh and Notre Dame’s Guam Lee shared Defensive Player of the Year recognition.

Fairmont State’s Mike Floria was selected as the league’s Offensive Freshman of the Year, while teammate Brocton Blair was tabbed as the Defensive Freshman of the Year.

Frostburg State head coach DeLane Fitzgerald was recognized as the Coach of the Year.

McAllister, a senior from Latta, S.C., led the MEC rushing this year with 1,090 yards and a league-high 13 touchdowns to earn Offensive Player of the Year honors. He averaged just over 120 yards per game and his 7.62 yards per carry is the third-highest average in the country. He also had 32 receptions for 203 yards out of the backfield this year, and his 142.8 all-purpose yards per game ranks 16th in the NCAA Division II.

Igweh and Lee shared Defensive Player of the Year honors after impressive seasons. Igweh, a defensive lineman from Taneytown, Md., led the country in sacks this season with 16.0. He also ranked among the NCAA leaders in tackles for a loss with 21.0, averaging 1.9 TFL per game. He set a MEC single-game record with six sacks in a game this season against Wheeling.

Lee, a senior linebacker from Farmington, Mich., recorded 78 tackles for the Falcons and had 21.0 tackles for a loss. His average of 1.9 TFL per game, which matched Igweh’s, rank seventh-best in the country. He also had nine sacks, forced four fumbles and recovered three,and also had an interception for the Falcons.

Floria, a native of from Prince Frederick, Md., is the MEC Offensive Freshman of the Year after throwing for 1,406 yards and 15 touchdowns in just six games this season for Fairmont State. Despite the limited action, his 1,406 passing yards were sixth-most among MEC quarterbacks. He averaged nearly 17 yards per completion and had multiple TD games in five of the six games he played.

Blair, a native of Huntington, W.Va., is the MEC Defensive Freshman of the Year after recording 83 tackles from his linebacker spot for Fairmont State. His tackle total ranked first among league freshmen and also were 11th-most among freshmen in NCAA Division II this season. He also had 8.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks.

Fitzgerald is the MEC Coach of the Year for the first time after leading Frostburg State to a 10-1 record and a share of the Mountain East Conference title in its third and final year of reclassifying to NCAA Division II.

The Bobcats earned their first national ranking in Division II this season and finished the regular season at No. 15 — its highest NCAA Division II ranking.

He led a FSU squad that was second in the conference in scoring (39.8) and third in scoring defense (16.4) — both of which rank among the top 25 in the country.

In addition to the individual awards, the league also announced the All-MEC teams. Regular season champions Notre Dame and Frostburg State led the way with 10 and seven first-team honorees, respectively, followed by Charleston with six honorees. Glenville State placed three on the first team, UNC Pembroke, West Virginia State and Wheeling each had two first-team selections, and West Liberty and Concord had one each.

The all-conference teams and individual award winners are selected by a vote of the league’s coaches.

2021 All-MEC First Team

Offense

Pos. Name School

QB Chris Brimm Notre Dame

RB Sy Alli Wheeling

RB Dant’e Jones W.Va. State

RB Gavin Lavat Frostburg State

RB Tyreik McAllister Charleston

WR Devanaire Conliffe Notre Dame

WR Malik Morris Frostburg State

WR Tywan Pearce Concord

TE Faheem Diab UNC Pembroke

FB/HB Nate Forte Frostburg State

OL Gottlieb Ayedze Frostburg State

OL Nick Beans Notre Dame

OL Brandon Dillard Frostburg State

OL Elburt Munn Charleston

Defense

DL Eliah Goodman Charleston

DL Noah Harris-Lyles Notre Dame

DL Trevor Hoosier West Liberty

DL Carl Igweh Frostburg State

DL Jack Kosko Notre Dame

LB Seth Arnold Glenville State

LB Keon Freeman Charleston

LB Guam Lee Notre Dame

LB Payton Lunsford W.Va. State

LB Nate Moore Notre Dame

LB Hauns White Frostburg State

DB Kei Beckham Charleston

DB Antoine Holloway Notre Dame

DB Brandon Penn Glenville State

DB Bryce Sheppert Notre Dame

DB Rich White III Wheeling

P Avery Book Glenville State

K Tim McCutcheon Charleston

KR/PR Devin Jones UNC Pembroke

2021 All-MEC Second Team

QB Jack Mangel Concord

QB Guy Meyers Charleston

RB Tyris Dickerson Notre Dame

RB Malcom Facey Frostburg State

RB Alfred Menjor Glenville State

WR Javon Butler Glenville State

WR Javon Hayes Fairmont State

WR Isaiah Robinson West Liberty

TE C.J. Kiss Notre Dame

FB/HB Josh Nevers Fairmont State

OL Jimmy Burchett Notre Dame

OL Lavon Cottemond W.Va. State

OL Mike Kyle Notre Dame

OL Donnie McCallister Charleston

OL Cade Raudebaugh Wheeling

Defense

DL Luke Freeman Frostburg State

DL David Gilcreast West Liberty

DL Ellis Lilly Glenville State

DL Christian Van Horn Charleston

DL Taye Vereen UNC Pembroke

LB Brocton Blair Fairmont State

LB Maceo Christmas West Liberty

LB Michael Perry Charleston

LB Dylan Spaeth Notre Dame

LB Josiah Wright Wheeling

DB Dante Bowlding UNC Pembroke

DB Jeremie Dominique Charleston

DB Akyian Loney Frostburg State

DB Ron Salters Notre Dame

DB Christian Thompson W.Va. State

DB Avery Thurman Frostburg State

P Dominic Buttazzoni Notre Dame

K Tanner Harding Notre Dame

KR/PR Zae Giles Frostburg State

2021 All-MEC Honorable Mention

QB: Josh Jones (UNCP)

RB: Joe Early (UNCP), Tyler Moler (WLU)

TE: Tristan Ballard (WU)

FB/HB: Kam Kruzelyak (WLU)

WR: Trey Dixon (UNCP), Shawn Harris (FAIR), Ryan LaFollette (WU), Marquise McCoy (UC)

OL: Gage Baldwin (UNCP), Greg Gaines (FROST), Andrew Griffith (FROST), Ebube Emeh (UC), Trey Milam (WVWC), Adam Riegler (NDC), Brock Robey (GSC),

DL: Chrinovic Mukulu (FAIR), Brandon Munoz (WU), Randy Robinson (FAIR), Leonard Scott (FROST), Jason Simon (WU), Cody Stanley (WVSU)

LB: Danny Anige (FAIR), Ryan Gorman (WU), Deontre Logan (WVWC), Tracey White Jr. (AB)

DB: Elijah Hadley (WLU), Devin Jackson (FAIR), John Jones (UNCP), Ibrahim Sesay (WVSU), Shaun Sterling Jr. (GSC)

P: Owen Rozanc (WLU)

K: Josh Jones (GSC)

KR/PR: Bryce Sheppert (NDC)

