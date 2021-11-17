BRIDGEPORT — The Mountain East Conference today announced its all-conference teams and top individual award winners for the 2021 football season with Charleston’s Tyreik McAllister earning Offensive Player of the Year honors.
Frostburg State’s Carl Igweh and Notre Dame’s Guam Lee shared Defensive Player of the Year recognition.
Fairmont State’s Mike Floria was selected as the league’s Offensive Freshman of the Year, while teammate Brocton Blair was tabbed as the Defensive Freshman of the Year.
Frostburg State head coach DeLane Fitzgerald was recognized as the Coach of the Year.
McAllister, a senior from Latta, S.C., led the MEC rushing this year with 1,090 yards and a league-high 13 touchdowns to earn Offensive Player of the Year honors. He averaged just over 120 yards per game and his 7.62 yards per carry is the third-highest average in the country. He also had 32 receptions for 203 yards out of the backfield this year, and his 142.8 all-purpose yards per game ranks 16th in the NCAA Division II.
Igweh and Lee shared Defensive Player of the Year honors after impressive seasons. Igweh, a defensive lineman from Taneytown, Md., led the country in sacks this season with 16.0. He also ranked among the NCAA leaders in tackles for a loss with 21.0, averaging 1.9 TFL per game. He set a MEC single-game record with six sacks in a game this season against Wheeling.
Lee, a senior linebacker from Farmington, Mich., recorded 78 tackles for the Falcons and had 21.0 tackles for a loss. His average of 1.9 TFL per game, which matched Igweh’s, rank seventh-best in the country. He also had nine sacks, forced four fumbles and recovered three,and also had an interception for the Falcons.
Floria, a native of from Prince Frederick, Md., is the MEC Offensive Freshman of the Year after throwing for 1,406 yards and 15 touchdowns in just six games this season for Fairmont State. Despite the limited action, his 1,406 passing yards were sixth-most among MEC quarterbacks. He averaged nearly 17 yards per completion and had multiple TD games in five of the six games he played.
Blair, a native of Huntington, W.Va., is the MEC Defensive Freshman of the Year after recording 83 tackles from his linebacker spot for Fairmont State. His tackle total ranked first among league freshmen and also were 11th-most among freshmen in NCAA Division II this season. He also had 8.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks.
Fitzgerald is the MEC Coach of the Year for the first time after leading Frostburg State to a 10-1 record and a share of the Mountain East Conference title in its third and final year of reclassifying to NCAA Division II.
The Bobcats earned their first national ranking in Division II this season and finished the regular season at No. 15 — its highest NCAA Division II ranking.
He led a FSU squad that was second in the conference in scoring (39.8) and third in scoring defense (16.4) — both of which rank among the top 25 in the country.
In addition to the individual awards, the league also announced the All-MEC teams. Regular season champions Notre Dame and Frostburg State led the way with 10 and seven first-team honorees, respectively, followed by Charleston with six honorees. Glenville State placed three on the first team, UNC Pembroke, West Virginia State and Wheeling each had two first-team selections, and West Liberty and Concord had one each.
The all-conference teams and individual award winners are selected by a vote of the league’s coaches.
2021 MEC Individual Awards
Offensive Player of the Year: Tyreik McAllister (Charleston)
Offensive Freshman of the Year: Mike Floria (Fairmont State)
Defensive Player of the Year: Carl Igweh (Frostburg State)/Guam Lee (Notre Dame)
Defensive Freshman of the Year: Brocton Blair (Fairmont State)
Coach of the Year: DeLane Fitzgerald (Frostburg State)
2021 All-MEC First Team
Offense
Pos. Name School
QB Chris Brimm Notre Dame
RB Sy Alli Wheeling
RB Dant’e Jones W.Va. State
RB Gavin Lavat Frostburg State
RB Tyreik McAllister Charleston
WR Devanaire Conliffe Notre Dame
WR Malik Morris Frostburg State
WR Tywan Pearce Concord
TE Faheem Diab UNC Pembroke
FB/HB Nate Forte Frostburg State
OL Gottlieb Ayedze Frostburg State
OL Nick Beans Notre Dame
OL Brandon Dillard Frostburg State
OL Elburt Munn Charleston
Defense
DL Eliah Goodman Charleston
DL Noah Harris-Lyles Notre Dame
DL Trevor Hoosier West Liberty
DL Carl Igweh Frostburg State
DL Jack Kosko Notre Dame
LB Seth Arnold Glenville State
LB Keon Freeman Charleston
LB Guam Lee Notre Dame
LB Payton Lunsford W.Va. State
LB Nate Moore Notre Dame
LB Hauns White Frostburg State
DB Kei Beckham Charleston
DB Antoine Holloway Notre Dame
DB Brandon Penn Glenville State
DB Bryce Sheppert Notre Dame
DB Rich White III Wheeling
P Avery Book Glenville State
K Tim McCutcheon Charleston
KR/PR Devin Jones UNC Pembroke
2021 All-MEC Second Team
QB Jack Mangel Concord
QB Guy Meyers Charleston
RB Tyris Dickerson Notre Dame
RB Malcom Facey Frostburg State
RB Alfred Menjor Glenville State
WR Javon Butler Glenville State
WR Javon Hayes Fairmont State
WR Isaiah Robinson West Liberty
TE C.J. Kiss Notre Dame
FB/HB Josh Nevers Fairmont State
OL Jimmy Burchett Notre Dame
OL Lavon Cottemond W.Va. State
OL Mike Kyle Notre Dame
OL Donnie McCallister Charleston
OL Cade Raudebaugh Wheeling
Defense
DL Luke Freeman Frostburg State
DL David Gilcreast West Liberty
DL Ellis Lilly Glenville State
DL Christian Van Horn Charleston
DL Taye Vereen UNC Pembroke
LB Brocton Blair Fairmont State
LB Maceo Christmas West Liberty
LB Michael Perry Charleston
LB Dylan Spaeth Notre Dame
LB Josiah Wright Wheeling
DB Dante Bowlding UNC Pembroke
DB Jeremie Dominique Charleston
DB Akyian Loney Frostburg State
DB Ron Salters Notre Dame
DB Christian Thompson W.Va. State
DB Avery Thurman Frostburg State
P Dominic Buttazzoni Notre Dame
K Tanner Harding Notre Dame
KR/PR Zae Giles Frostburg State
2021 All-MEC Honorable Mention
QB: Josh Jones (UNCP)
RB: Joe Early (UNCP), Tyler Moler (WLU)
TE: Tristan Ballard (WU)
FB/HB: Kam Kruzelyak (WLU)
WR: Trey Dixon (UNCP), Shawn Harris (FAIR), Ryan LaFollette (WU), Marquise McCoy (UC)
OL: Gage Baldwin (UNCP), Greg Gaines (FROST), Andrew Griffith (FROST), Ebube Emeh (UC), Trey Milam (WVWC), Adam Riegler (NDC), Brock Robey (GSC),
DL: Chrinovic Mukulu (FAIR), Brandon Munoz (WU), Randy Robinson (FAIR), Leonard Scott (FROST), Jason Simon (WU), Cody Stanley (WVSU)
LB: Danny Anige (FAIR), Ryan Gorman (WU), Deontre Logan (WVWC), Tracey White Jr. (AB)
DB: Elijah Hadley (WLU), Devin Jackson (FAIR), John Jones (UNCP), Ibrahim Sesay (WVSU), Shaun Sterling Jr. (GSC)
P: Owen Rozanc (WLU)
K: Josh Jones (GSC)
KR/PR: Bryce Sheppert (NDC)
