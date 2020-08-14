ATHENS — After attempting to hold a delayed season for fall sports, the Mountain East Conference, to which Concord University belongs, has decided to postpone those sports to the spring.
Less than a month ago the conference rolled out a fall sports schedule that would begin games in October and play a split season with conference championships in the spring. That was scrapped on Thursday.
“The MEC’s Board of Directors took action today with its decision making significantly impacted by last week’s announcement of new and more prescriptive requirements from the NCAA Board of Governors which preceded the cancellation of all 2020 NCAA Division II Fall Championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” MEC Commissioner Reid Amos said.
Amos detailed the conferences’ original plan to play fall sports this year with practices beginning in September and games in October. Games previously scheduled for September would be moved to the spring before the conference help their championships. Amos hoped that the NCAA would move the championships to spring, as opposed to the total cancellation of national championships that instead occurred.
“I pledged to our board, administrators, athletics staffs, and most importantly to our student-athletes that we would exhaust every opportunity to stage competition this fall, and I am confident that is collectively what we have done within the MEC,” Amos said.
Over half of the 23 NCAA Division II conferences are not playing fall sports in 2020 and instead intend to play in the spring.
The guidelines the NCAA issued for colleges to return to playing games included having the ability to test and receive the results within 72 hours. This was made a requirement for all divisions.
That among others proved to be a challenge for the Mountain East which Amos felt had a good plan in place to have athletics and all of its school were in areas that had done a good job limiting the spread of COVID-19.
“We felt that we had built a framework where we could prioritize local and state guidance,” Amos said. “Now (the NCAA) requires us to be treated in the same fashion as areas that have done poorly in managing the spread of COVID-19.”
Fall sports in the Mountain East will have a reduced schedule in the spring where they don’t compete in more than 50 percent of allowable competitions by the NCAA. Staying at or below half of what a normal season would include allows the players to retain their year of eligibility while not missing out completely on a season.
Amos offered the example of football which could have a regular season with five games for every team followed by a conference championship game.
The sports that are having their seasons moved to the spring are football, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, and men’s and women’s cross country.
Although the Mountain East plays the golf conference championships in the fall it is classified by the NCAA as a spring sport and will have the conference championship moved to the spring along with a national championship set to take place.
Additionally competition for winter sports cannot begin earlier than November 1 and all sports competitions are suspended indefinitely with the MEC board reviewing the matter no later than October 15.
The indoor track and field championship has been suspended for the 2020-21 season.
There will be challenges with moving the fall seasons to the spring, where it will likely overlap with winter and spring sports.
“The complication is going to come in that so much competition is going to occur in such a compressed period of time, so that’s the difficult portion that we’re all going to have to manage,” Amos said.
Team activities outside of competition are still allowed to take place at the discretion of each institution with the goal that the teams could participate in competitions in the spring.
“Our primary goal if public health conditions allow is to get to the point where we can allow our student athletes to have a meaningful season of competition during 2020-21,” Amos said.
