BRIDGEPORT — The Mountain East Conference Board of Directors announced Thursday afternoon that all fall sports will be postponed until the spring semester.
The conference had intended to play fall sports in a split season with games beginning in October and conference championships along with the September part of the schedule for teams.
The board’s decisions comes following last week’s announcement from the NCAA Board of Governors regarding additional requirements and the cancellation of 2020 NCAA Division II Fall Championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I pledged to our board, administrators, athletics staffs, and most importantly to our student-athletes that we would exhaust every opportunity to stage competition this fall, and I am confident that is collectively what we have done within the MEC,” said Commissioner Reid Amos. “Present public health challenges, combined with the new mandates put forth by the NCAA last week, create too great of a challenge on too short of a timeline to be able to conduct meaningful competition for our fall sports.”
The board also approved a reduced schedule model for fall sports that will shift to spring 2021 that includes a conference championship, without participants exhausting a year of eligibility utilizing the legislative relief provided to NCAA Division II institutions for the 2020-21 season.
The fall sports that are having their seasons moved to the spring are football, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, and men’s and women’s cross country. Although the Mountain East plays golf conference championships in the fall it is classified by the NCAA as a spring sport and will have the conference championship in the spring.
Additionally competition for winter sports cannot begin earlier than November 1 and all sports competitions are suspended indefinitely with the MEC board reviewing the matter no later than October 15. The indoor track and field championship has been suspended for the 2020-21 season.
“We are tremendously disappointed for our student-athletes, and we recognize the gravity that comes with these decisions,” Amos continued. “We now turn our efforts to keeping our student-athletes engaged with their coaches and teammates this fall, continuing to develop our return to play protocols, creating new schedules for delayed sports, and preparing for our 21 championship events now slated for the winter and spring. We will continue our commitment to providing a meaningful athletics experience for all of our student-athletes and crowning MEC champions during the 2020-21 academic year.”
