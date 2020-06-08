BRIDGEPORT — The Mountain East Conference announced today that Alderson Broaddus University’s application for full membership into the MEC was unanimously approved by the league’s Board of Directors Monday morning.
At the request of Alderson Broaddus, the Battlers will compete in the Mountain East beginning this upcoming season. The university is centrally located in the geographic footprint of the league and sponsors 19 of the conference’s 23 championship sports.
“We are very pleased to welcome Alderson Broaddus University to the Mountain East Conference,” said Dr. Stephen Greiner, West Liberty University President and President of the MEC Board of Directors. “AB is a very good fit for our league for many different reasons and we look forward to having them as a member.”
“AB has a proud and rich tradition in athletics that we expect will continue as a member of the Mountain East. I want to thank President Dr. Tim Barry and Athletics Director Carrie Bodkins for their leadership and look forward to collaborating and working with them and the rest of the AB athletics department.”
The addition of Alderson Broaddus will compensate for the loss of Urbana University, which closed its doors and all athletic programs this past April.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.