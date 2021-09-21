Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch.