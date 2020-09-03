CLEAR FORK — The Mount View High School football team is heading into its game Friday at Westside with limited knowledge of their opposition.
The Golden Knights did not even know they were playing the Renegades until this past weekend.
“We just need to be prepared whoever we meet each week, it may not be that opponent that’s on that schedule we just need to be prepared mentally and physically as best we can,” Mount View head coach Maurice Gravely said.
Mount View was originally scheduled to open at Man but that game was canceled when the Hillbillies were unable to reach the number of practices required before their first game. Westside was schedule to play Oak Hill in the first week but Fayette County moved to orange in the county alert system last weekend, canceling that game.
The Class AA Renegades are coming off consecutive 1-9 seasons with the lone win in 2019 being over River View.
Mount View beat Westside in the first meeting of the two schools in 2008 but the game went to the Renegades the next seven years in lopsided fashion.
“It will be a dog fight and I expect nothing less than that. Our kids got to do more than show up, we got to execute and perform,” Gravely said.
Fourth-year head coach Herbie Halsey and Westside do have 13 seniors on the roster who have plenty of experience starting and this is the year they want to prove others they are better than their record has indicated.
“They have 13 seniors so that tells you something, that’s experience at that point,” Gravely said. “Being a AA team I’m sure they have something to prove too.”
The veteran-led team will have sophomore Jaxon Cogar under center and Blake Goode at running back. Goode spent almost all of his sophomore season at quarterback but will primarily be a ballcarrier this season with Cogar doing the passing after one start in 2019.
Many teams in southern West Virginia were unable to scrimmage last week and that means most teams have limited knowledge of what their opposition is going to do. Usually teams will trade film but many teams have yet to play anyone wearing different colors.
The Golden Knights were very young last year and as a result return almost their entire team. But many of these players are stepping into new roles. Having a scrimmage would have helped to even more prepared for the first game.
“If we could’ve had the scrimmage last week we would probably be two steps up but not having that scrimmage could be to our benefit they’d be more hungry,” Gravely said.
Gravely will rely on third-year starting quarterback Jesse Rose and 2019 All-State Honorable Mention wideout Tony Bailey to lead the offense that has playmakers all across the field but only scored 19 points a game last year.
A tandem of Thomas Bell and Ty’Drez Clements will share most of the carries with an experienced offensive line in front of them. The OL has been dealing with some injuries in the lead up to the first game.
Westside struggled defensively last year allowing 45.5 points a game and will need to find a way to shut down the Knights playmakers. Mount View’s defense only allowed 26.9 points a game last year but cannot afford to get complacent against a team that should be much improved from scoring 166 points over 10 games in 2019.
There will be mistakes made in the first game, since the Golden Knights haven’t had the chance to play an opposing team — even in a scrimmage — since last November.
“First game is always unpolished so we can expect a few things can do wrong ... and some will. But we hope more will go right then wrong,” Gravely said.
Gravely has high expectations for this year’s squad after going 4-6 in 2019. Friday is a chance to see how much they have improved from last year.
“We need to do more than line it up, we need to do more than what people see on paper. Let’s prove it that we can be a great team,” Gravely said.
