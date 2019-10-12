WELCH – “I’m quite pleased with what happened tonight. I think it all kind of came together. The defense and the offense clicked,” summarized Mount View first year head coach Maurice Gravely Friday evening after his Golden Knights had claimed a 41-7 win over the Van Bulldogs at Vic Nystrom Stadium before a vocal Homecoming crowd.
Gravely went on to mention the Knights’ special teams play and for good reason: Mount View’s special teams blocked one Van punt and returned another for a touchdown.
Defensively, the View allowed the Bulldogs only 52 yards rushing on the evening, on 40 attempts, and did not allow a touchdown on the ground.
Just for good measure, the defense scored twice, once on a pick-six and another time on a fumble recovery return.
Five of the six Mount View touchdowns came from 28 yards or more away, including the fumble recovery return from 86 yards out, the interception return for a score from midfield, the punt return from 74 yards away along with rushing scores from 28 and 57 yards.
On only the second snap of the contest, senior Matt Thompson put the Golden Knights on top for keeps with a 28 yard burst off the right side of his line.
The lead went to 14-0 at the 1:32 mark of the inaugural chapter when sophomore Justin Haggerty found the end zone on a 3 yard burst, followed by a second Jonathan Huff boot for the extra point.
David Stewart recovered a host fumble early in the second frame at Mount View’s 15 and following a nine-yard loss Van quarterback Brady Green found Jacob Jarrell for a 24 yard scoring strike. Scandinavian transfer student Frank Bergqvist added the conversion kick to pull the visitors to within seven, at 14-7, with 9:49 remaining in the half.
Van had mounted a nine play drive to the Knight 8 late in the period before the aforementioned View defense exerted itself by forcing a fumble that junior Levonne Stephens scooped up and raced 86 yards in the opposite direction for the Golden Knights’ third bell ringer only 1:24 before intermission.
After the ensuing kickoff, Stephens knocked the football loose on Van’s initial snap and junior Omarion Cummings recovered at the home 43.
Sophomore Tony Bailey took a pitch and veered toward the right sideline, bouncing off would-be tacklers and dodging others before breaking free to complete a 57 yard TD gallop and put the Knights on top 26-7 at the break.
In those initial 24 minutes, Mount View ran the pigskin 14 times for 150 yards, almost 11 yards per attempt.
After a scoreless third quarter, the Knight defense and special teams highlighted the final frame, with each phase producing a touchdown.
Senior Jasauni Sizemore picked off a Bulldog pass in the right flat at midfield and raced untouched for the pick-six with 10:39 left in the game.
Less than two minutes later Bergqvist punted for the fourth time on the evening and his 33-yard boot was fielded by Bailey at his own 26, as he bounded toward the Mount View sideline.
Seventy-four yards later, the sophomore scored his second TD of the evening to produce the final 41-7 verdict, after Treyvon Banks ran in the conversion.
“I was very happy we were able to run the football like we did. We know we can throw, but are excited to see the success in our running game,” Gravely said.
The Knights, now 3-3, will host Tug Valley Friday in the last game ever to be played at Vic Nystrom Stadium. Next season, a new stadium will be home to Mount View, on the campus of that school.
Van fell to 2-4 with the loss and will host Sherman Friday evening.
